Maple Leafs: when Craig Berube is asked if he’s panicking after two (prep) games

The Toronto market is… different.

Not only is it an important place for hockey, but in that market, there’s a club that looks good on paper, but doesn’t live up to expectations. It’s the perfect recipe for pressure.

And what happened yesterday is a good example.

Since the start of the preparatory schedule, the Toronto Maple Leafs have lost two games to the Ottawa Senators. We’re talking about a 6-5 overtime loss and a 2-1 defeat yesterday.

These things happen in a preparatory schedule. And when half the regular roster isn’t playing, let’s just say the results aren’t exactly representative.

You may be thinking that my intro is pointless because everyone knows that. But the reality is that some people need a little reminder on this subject.

For example? This reporter who was on the field to ask coach Craig Berube, after yesterday’s game, if it was time to panic over back-to-back losses.

Berube’s reaction here is hilarious pic.twitter.com/TRpL8CELna – Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) September 25, 2024

Clearly, from his reaction, the coach thought it was a… special question. And with good reason: the camp is just getting started.

If a club plays badly for two games in a row during the season, it’s a question that can, at best, be asked. In the playoffs, it’s a question that’s entirely appropriate after two consecutive setbacks.

But in the middle of September? Come on.

Remember that tomorrow night, the Canadiens will be in Toronto, and on Saturday night, the two teams will cross swords at the Bell Centre. The Habs have yet to score a goal in preseason… and yet no journalist has asked Martin St-Louis if he believes in the Stanley Cup.

