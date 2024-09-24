Oliver Kapanen to replace Christian Dvorak: the Canadian wonders

Right now, Oliver Kapanen’s name is on everyone’s lips. His start to camp(and yesterday’s game against the Flyers) make him one of the big names to watch in the coming days.

Yesterday, we thought we’d be talking about Patrik Laine or Lane Hutson after the game, but Kapanen had other plans.

Of course, we know that the prospect’s goal is to carve out a position for himself (as, in fact, is the case for quite a few players), but his pro experience in Finland is clearly in his favor.

But what are his chances?

After all, at the moment, Martin St-Louis already seems to have four trios in his sights. And that’s not counting Michael Pezzetta, Alex Barré-Boulet, Brandon Gignac or guys like that for the extra positions.

Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky

Laine – Dach – Newhook

Roy – Dvorak – Anderson

Gallagher – Evans – Armia

You’d think Kapanen would fit in on the wing, but apart from Roy, who deserves to make the club, the other wingers aren’t tame. And if Kapanen makes the club, he has to play.

The result? If he wants to make the club and everyone else is healthy, we can assume that Kapanen must steal Dvorak’s or Evans’ place.

And on this subject, we’ve heard, between the branches and from people who gravitate around the Habs, that some internal decision-makers are wondering if Kapanen isn’t already better than Dvorak.

Tony Marinaro on Oliver Kapanen in last night’s preseason game against the Flyers: “I think he was the best player on the ice tonight, to tell you the truth, I don’t even think it was close “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast@TonyMarinaro @PJStock28 pic.twitter.com/qZ0Jpb5bPP – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 24, 2024

The result? There could be a real race on if Kapanen keeps up his good work.

Whether it’s the position of Dvorak or Evans, both players at the end of their contracts, the process is the same for Kapanen: he has to pass on one to the point where it would force the Habs to act. I’m going to use Dvorak’s case only, since according to our information, the discussion revolves around the American.

Play elsewhere in the line-up

Go to the stands

Being placed on the injured list (or out of the active line-up, at least)

Heading to Laval after being placed on the waivers list

See the Habs trade him

Should the veteran lose his place at the center of the third line, there are five possible scenarios.Clearly, some scenarios are easier than others. Will the Habs, for example, manage to trade Dvorak (with a salary holdback) if they want to make room for Kapanen?Or do they want to keep the door open in case Kapanen snaps? One wonders.

In any case, it’s amazing how yesterday’s game changed so many things. We knew the Finn was good, but seeing him in action opens the door to so many scenarios.

But let’s wait before buying a Kapanen #91 jersey – and I’m not just saying that because it’s Ivan Demidov’s number – because nothing’s decided yet. Camp doesn’t end…

A Swedish fan of Timrå IK is already wishing Oliver Kapanen farewell & good luck after watching him with the Habs yesterday. https://t.co/W5zMX0Vwoi – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 24, 2024

Extension

It’s worth mentioning that the Los Angeles Kings are reportedly looking for center help. Could Christian Dvorak be an option for Los Angeles? What about Jake Evans?

Name the Kings, but a lot of clubs must be looking for center help.

I don’t know if Marc Bergevin would advise his boss to go for Dvorak, since the position to be filled is that of #4 center. And at $4.45 million a year, Dvorak is expensive for that chair.

Even with salary restraint, it’s hard to believe that Dvorak is the solution. But that shouldn’t stop Kent Hughes from trying, should it?

Kings to explore center market? https://t.co/mqUZf4ZXAU – The Fourth Period (@TFP) September 24, 2024

We’ll also qualify this by pointing out that a club that wants to “be in the mix” needs depth at center. There’ll be depth in the long term (Owen Beck and Michael Hage are worth keeping in mind), but in the short term?

If the club wants to contend for the playoffs, trading depth at center is a risk. But with every risk comes a potential reward, and the club has to decide, if the situation presents itself, whether the candy (Oliver Kapanen) is worth it.