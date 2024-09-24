Logan Mailloux: the only player to get a second game in two nights

But because camp has only just begun (the preparatory games, at least) and there are many players to evaluate, it was clear that tonight’s line-up wasn’t going to be the same as yesterday.
And right from the start of morning training, where we saw the players who’d be playing tonight in action, it became clear that the only player who’d be playing in the first two pre-season games was Logan Mailloux.
Logan Mailloux jumps on the ice for morning practice. He would be the only player to get a second straight game.
After all, he didn’t stand out yesterday. That’s not a bad thing, since a defenseman shouldn’t just shine offensively, but let’s just say he was more discreet than Lane Hutson.
We can see that the first two threes are the ones that didn’t play yesterday, among the guys who potentially (if there are no #Kapanen surprises) line up to be the 12 regulars.
The Habs line-up for Game 2 against the Devils.
Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky
Gallagher-Evans-Armia
Farrell-Beck-Mesar
Pezzetta-Xhekaj-Simoneau
Matheson-Reinbacher
Struble-Mailloux
Trudeau-Hayes
Montembeault
Hughes
Defensively, David Reinbacher will be with Mike Matheson. He really looks like a guy who warms Kaiden Guhle’s seat, but it’s good to see him get such a challenge.
It’s interesting to see Jayden Struble and Logan Mailloux fighting for a top spot. They’ve got a better chance than the guys in the third duo (William Trudeau and Zackary Hayes) of making the club, anyway.
Brandon Gignac is the only forward of the two main groups not to get a chance to play in one of the first two preseason games. Tyler Wotherspoon is the only defenseman.
