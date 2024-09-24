Logan Mailloux: the only player to get a second game in two nights

Last night, the Canadiens played well against the Flyers.

But because camp has only just begun (the preparatory games, at least) and there are many players to evaluate, it was clear that tonight’s line-up wasn’t going to be the same as yesterday.

And right from the start of morning training, where we saw the players who’d be playing tonight in action, it became clear that the only player who’d be playing in the first two pre-season games was Logan Mailloux.

Logan Mailloux jumps on the ice for morning practice. He would be the only player to get a second straight game. – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) September 24, 2024

I wonder if this was a foregone conclusion or if the Habs changed their minds.

After all, he didn’t stand out yesterday. That’s not a bad thing, since a defenseman shouldn’t just shine offensively, but let’s just say he was more discreet than Lane Hutson.

But anyway. All this to say that the line-up that will face the Devils will look like this.

We can see that the first two threes are the ones that didn’t play yesterday, among the guys who potentially (if there are no #Kapanen surprises) line up to be the 12 regulars.

The Habs line-up for Game 2 against the Devils. Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Gallagher-Evans-Armia

Farrell-Beck-Mesar

Pezzetta-Xhekaj-Simoneau Matheson-Reinbacher

Struble-Mailloux

Trudeau-Hayes Montembeault

Hughes – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) September 24, 2024

The third line is lined up to be smaller and more offensive, while the fourth line has a clearer mandate: to disrupt opponents physically during the game.All six guys have something to prove.

Defensively, David Reinbacher will be with Mike Matheson. He really looks like a guy who warms Kaiden Guhle’s seat, but it’s good to see him get such a challenge.

It’s interesting to see Jayden Struble and Logan Mailloux fighting for a top spot. They’ve got a better chance than the guys in the third duo (William Trudeau and Zackary Hayes) of making the club, anyway.

Brandon Gignac is the only forward of the two main groups not to get a chance to play in one of the first two preseason games. Tyler Wotherspoon is the only defenseman. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) September 24, 2024

Overtime

Note that Brandon Gignac and Tyler Wotherspoon are the only two players from the first two groups not to have their chance in the first two preparatory games.The former had his place taken by two guys from group #3 (Xavier Simoneau and Filip Mesar) and the latter by Logan Mailloux.

