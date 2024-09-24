Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Ivan Demidov: KHL Rookie of the Week

 Auteur: ataylor
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Ivan Demidov: KHL Rookie of the Week
Credit: Getty Images

Ivan Demidov’s four-point game in the last few days clearly got people talking. After all, to see an 18-year-old do that in the second-best league in the world is quite something.

It doesn’t happen every day.

And clearly, the KHL has recognized this. After naming the Canadiens’ prospect player of the week, the young man was named the Russian league’s rookie of the week.

It was probably to be expected. After all, a performance like this sets him apart from the other rookies, who often have rather more limited playing time.

The proof? Demidov himself.

Even though he clearly has a lot of talent and is capable of making a difference, Demidov still has to fight for playing time every day.

And he doesn’t always win the battle.

Let’s remember that yesterday, even though he had done well in the last few games and was momentarily entitled to top-6 playing time beforehand, Demidov returned to the third line.

He was also benched for a good portion of the second period.

These are situations that mean that even if he’s playing in a big league, Habs management has to hope he gets some playing time. And it’s no doubt to avoid this that the club would like to have him in Quebec right now.

But hey. We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. After all, the Habs have to respect the fact that he’s under contract with SKA and that it’s the Russian club that decides how he’s used.

Overtime

– He may be talented, but we’ll have to be patient with Patrik Laine.

– Not to be missed.

– Well done.

– Ouch.

– Craig Button loves Lane Hutson’s game.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content