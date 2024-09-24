Ivan Demidov: KHL Rookie of the Week

Ivan Demidov’s four-point game in the last few days clearly got people talking. After all, to see an 18-year-old do that in the second-best league in the world is quite something.

It doesn’t happen every day.

And clearly, the KHL has recognized this. After naming the Canadiens’ prospect player of the week, the young man was named the Russian league’s rookie of the week.

Ivan Demidov is the #KHL rookie of the week! Our gifted forward tallied four (2+2) points, a +4 plus/minus rating and three hits across two matches. Keep it up! #hcSKA pic.twitter.com/gso19kpN29 – SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) September 24, 2024

It was probably to be expected. After all, a performance like this sets him apart from the other rookies, who often have rather more limited playing time.The proof? Demidov himself.Even though he clearly has a lot of talent and is capable of making a difference, Demidov still has to fight for playing time every day.

And he doesn’t always win the battle.

Let’s remember that yesterday, even though he had done well in the last few games and was momentarily entitled to top-6 playing time beforehand, Demidov returned to the third line.

He was one of his club’s least-used forwards today → https://t.co/ZN1za7JWas – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 23, 2024

He was also benched for a good portion of the second period.

These are situations that mean that even if he’s playing in a big league, Habs management has to hope he gets some playing time. And it’s no doubt to avoid this that the club would like to have him in Quebec right now.

But hey. We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. After all, the Habs have to respect the fact that he’s under contract with SKA and that it’s the Russian club that decides how he’s used.

Overtime

– He may be talented, but we’ll have to be patient with Patrik Laine.

My story on Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis willing to be patient with Patrik Laine as he gets comfortable with a new team after a difficult season in Columbus #Habs #HabsIO: https://t.co/OKqltNB84z – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 24, 2024

– Not to be missed.

I’ll be on @BPMSportsRadio around 10:30am, in @TonyMarinaro‘s Forum, criticizing – brace yourself – the work of referees in amateur games. Get your tomatoes ready. Although I think you’ll agree with me… – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 24, 2024

– Well done.

Québécois player talks about how he got back on his feet after experiencing mental health issues. @KDubeJDQ https://t.co/ntYasqSPwJ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 24, 2024

– Ouch.

Maybe it’s time for the Cardinals to move on. https://t.co/5MLtERhwlR – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 24, 2024

– Craig Button loves Lane Hutson’s game.