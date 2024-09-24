Oliver Kapanen: further proof that you can’t arrive “too late” in the NHL

When it comes to talking about prospects at the Habs’ training camp, there’s always one youngster who comes out of nowhere – in the eyes of the fans, at least – and muddies the waters.

And this year, it’s certainly Oliver Kapanen.

We may have reported that he was Grant McCagg’s third-best prospect last May, but he’s been opening his eyes in recent days.

Of course, it’s still early to tell whether, in a few days’ time, the Habs will feel it’s worth making room for the 21-year-old prospect in the big club’s lineup. We’ll see in due course.

But let’s just say that if Kent Hughes were to announce this morning that Kapanen had made the club (it won’t happen this morning, of course, but we understand each other), it wouldn’t be weeping loudly publicly.

After all, he’s been good since the start of camp, but yesterday he was really good.

It’s only a preparatory game, but he didn’t look downgraded. Olli Jokinen has already said that he’s too good for the SHL, and after what we saw yesterday, we’re starting to believe him.

Oliver Kapanen again the catalyst as Alex Barre-Boulet finishes off a pass from Emil Heineman 5-0 pic.twitter.com/hb7daJnSQe – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) September 24, 2024

You can clearly see that his hockey IQ is very well developed. You can also see that he’s able to create opportunities, that he’s defensively responsible and that he rarely makes bad decisions on the ice.

Is this proof that you can’t leave a prospect too long in the lower echelons before reaching the NHL? Yes. His years in a men’s league in Finland showed.

Now the question will be whether the Habs want to make room for him in their line-up. Could sending him out on the wing be a solution? Good question.

If the Finn doesn’t make the Canadiens’ roster, he won’t go to Laval: he’ll go to Sweden, for his father’s club.

In fact, since his father is the GM in Sweden, the Habs wouldn’t worry about him missing out on playing time if he were to return to Europe this year. That’s what Renaud Lavoie told BPM Sports this morning.

It’s also proof that the Canadiens’ recruiting department may have done a better job than we thought. After the game, Martin St-Louis had nothing but praise for Lavoie.

Martin St-Louis salutes the good work of the Habs scouts! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ATqQFSPDjR – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) September 24, 2024

I wonder if Kapanen brought three weeks’ or six months’ worth of laundry in his suitcases. After all, it wouldn’t be a big deal to see him go back to Europe, but he has his chances, more than ever, to play in the NHL.

Michael Pezzetta, Alex Barré-Boulet and others can rest assured: Kapanen is here to make the club. And even if it’s too early to confirm everything this early in camp…

The Snake’s face when we talk about the possibility of giving Kapanen a job with the Habs after a prep game… pic.twitter.com/8oROELhRzh – Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) September 24, 2024

It’s worth noting that it’s with #91 that Kapanen stands out. Will a war be waged next year with Ivan Demidov over who gets to wear this number?

Will it be a case of Rolex?

If we look back at yesterday’s game, which was an easy win for the Montreal Canadiens over the Philadelphia Flyers, we can talk from a few different angles.

Here are a few of the most important.

1. I don’t know if there are any players who don’t deserve a passing grade, but everyone did their job. Especially the goalkeepers, who were perfect… thanks in no small part to the refereeing.

But Lane Hutson was out (again). He was himself with the puck (especially on the power play) and he finally won a game for the Flanelle. He’ll make the club, I’m pretty sure. #BoldPrediction

2. I was expecting to write about a Finn this morning, but not necessarily Oliver Kapanen. I thought it would be Patrik Laine who would get more attention than the others.

But for a guy who hadn’t played in many months, Laine looked very good. And clearly, the crowd was ready to cheer, as we saw when he carried the puck in.

Patrik Laine goes for a little skate. Had the Bell Centre crowd going in his first game there. pic.twitter.com/U4KyHJCAdG – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) September 23, 2024

3. Laine didn’t skate much before arriving in Montreal (three times) and he played with Kirby Dach. The latter skated more over the summer, but it had been even longer since he’d played.

And to see him using his body to play physical is good news. He’s done well.

one word to describe this shift one word to describe this shift#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ubeQY7gHhi – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 23, 2024

4. Logan Mailloux wasn’t the most visible player on the ice yesterday. However, for a defenseman who plays regularly in the game, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

We’ll see how the rest of his camp goes.

5. Joshua Roy made a superb play that didn’t necessarily attract much attention. After all, we were talking more about Hutson or Kapanen after yesterday’s game – and rightly so, we agree.

Joshua Roy is already a very good NHL player, I’ll die on that hill. Nice finish by Anderson after Roy’s perfect saucer. 4-0 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/l0FWW5xOEj – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) September 24, 2024

The Canadiens will train at 10:30 this morning in preparation for tonight’s game. The New Jersey Devils will be in town to take on the Habs.

Nothing official yet, but if last night’s lineup is anything to go by, tonight’s could look like: Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Armia-Evans-Gallagher

Farrell-Beck-Mesar

Pezzetta-Gignac-F.Xhekaj Matheson-Reinbacher

Struble-Trudeau

Wotherspoon-Hayes Montembeault-Hughes… – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) September 24, 2024

