Eric Lindros warns Tua Tagovailoa: “There’s more to life than sport”.

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

There’s more to life than sport. There’s no doubt that the pleasure of sport is incredible for many, and can even turn into a professional career for some.

But you have to be able to put more important things first, like your health.

That’s exactly the message hockey legend Eric Lindros had for NFL Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In an interview with Sportsnet, Lindros explained that Tagovailoa should be careful with concussions.

“There’s more to life than sport. […] Is it really worth it?” – Eric Lindros

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion last week against the Buffalo Bills when his head made contact with Damar Hamlin’s torso. Officially, it was his third concussion in less than five NFL seasons.

Here’s the footage.

The problem here is that Tua has probably suffered more than three concussions since his NFL debut. His total of three is just the number of concussions that have been made official by the Dolphins.

Lindros knows what it’s like to suffer concussions. After eight seasons with the Flyers, Lindros had numerous concussions on his record. After an argument with the organization, he missed the following season.

He thought he’d be able to come back as the same player he’d been, but the concussions caught up with him. He said he was slower and his reflexes weren’t as sharp.

Many years later, he’s not sure whether returning to the game was a good idea. He loved hockey and that’s what convinced him.

Lindros was lucky in a way. His head injuries haven’t ruined his whole life yet, but he’s glad they’ve become a serious topic of discussion.

Sport is important, but health is even more so.

