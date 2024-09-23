NFL RedZone-style show for the NHL lands on Amazon Prime

NFL RedZone-style show for the NHL lands on Amazon PrimeAuteur: jdavis
Debuting Oct. 10: Your one-stop whip-around covering all things NHL.
Every Thursday, we’re going Coast to Coast to bring you live look-ins, highlights & analysis from every NHL game happening that night. pic.twitter.com/U69kAnGiUT
– Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) September 23, 2024
It’s unusual to see Amazon so involved in the NHL, but you’ll have to get used to it, because the company is here to stay.
Overtime
– It’s finally starting.
WE’VE MISSED IT.
MUSIC. TO. OUR. EARS.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TymolKpFHG
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 23, 2024
– Bad news for the 49ers.
And to top it off, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is seeing a specialist in Germany regarding his Achilles tendinitis.
– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2024
– A reunion for Savard.
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) September 23, 2024