NFL RedZone-style show for the NHL lands on Amazon Prime

Debuting Oct. 10: Your one-stop whip-around covering all things NHL. Every Thursday, we’re going Coast to Coast to bring you live look-ins, highlights & analysis from every NHL game happening that night. pic.twitter.com/U69kAnGiUT – Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) September 23, 2024

Last season, the NHL tested a concept similar to NFL Redzone, i.e., a program that goes around the games in progress to show the best moments.This concept had been tested under the name Frozen Frenzy, on ESPN, for a night when all 32 teams were in action.Amazon Prime has decided to take up the concept, but make it a full-season project. This means that every Thursday, there will be a show hosted by Andi Petrillo, which will tour the NHL.The show will be called Coast to Coast and will premiere on October 10. It will be available to all Amazon Prime members.This project is part of a partnership between the NHL and Amazon that began with advanced statistics. Today, Amazon also announced Prime Monday Night Hockey.This is great news for hockey fans, who will be able to watch several games at the same time on their screens. This concept is all the rage in the NFL and is a great option for sports fans.

It’s unusual to see Amazon so involved in the NHL, but you’ll have to get used to it, because the company is here to stay.

