Expansion: Houston deserves a club because it’s “one of the best cities in the U.S.

Do you think it could work if the NHL decides to install a team in Houston?

The question arises because Houston’s name is often linked to the next possible expansion of the Bettman circuit.

Tilman Fertitta, who is also president of the Houston Rockets (NBA), answered said question earlier today.

The Rockets owner feels that Houston deserves to have a team because, in his opinion, we’re talking about one of the best cities in the United States.

Fertitta is aware of the price to be paid to acquire a club, but to hear him talk, he seems confident that he can make his project a reality.

That’s what I gather from the following video, at least:

Tilman Fertitta on Houston’s chances of getting an #NHL team:

“We’re hoping that we somehow get the team by being one of the best cities in America and also paying the right price for an NHL team.”@KHOU pic.twitter.com/vuEe493VhK – Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) September 24, 2024

The Texans (NFL) are settled in Houston and are capable of filling the stadium.The Rockets (NBA) are rebuilding, and they were still able to attract an average of 17,562 fans per game last season.

What I’m trying to say here… is that the people in Houston love sports.

They’re able to get to the stadium or arena to cheer on their club (whether it’s football or basketball) and that’s important for the NHL’s image.

Because if management decides to expand the league, they have to be sure it can work.

The NHL makes less money if the arenas are empty, after all… #CoyotesEnArizona

But the investors in Houston also have to have the money to make it work.

It’s expensive (very expensive) to host a National League team.

In recent months, Darren Dreger was talking about an amount (of the expansion fees that the owners are splitting between themselves) that could be as high as $2 billion…

That said, are we ready to invest that much cash in Houston?

That’s another good question…

