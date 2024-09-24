Expansion: Houston deserves a club because it’s “one of the best cities in the U.S.Auteur: sjones
The question arises because Houston’s name is often linked to the next possible expansion of the Bettman circuit.
The Rockets owner feels that Houston deserves to have a team because, in his opinion, we’re talking about one of the best cities in the United States.
That’s what I gather from the following video, at least:
Tilman Fertitta on Houston’s chances of getting an #NHL team:
“We’re hoping that we somehow get the team by being one of the best cities in America and also paying the right price for an NHL team.”@KHOU pic.twitter.com/vuEe493VhK
– Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) September 24, 2024
What I’m trying to say here… is that the people in Houston love sports.
They’re able to get to the stadium or arena to cheer on their club (whether it’s football or basketball) and that’s important for the NHL’s image.
The NHL makes less money if the arenas are empty, after all… #CoyotesEnArizona
It’s expensive (very expensive) to host a National League team.
In recent months, Darren Dreger was talking about an amount (of the expansion fees that the owners are splitting between themselves) that could be as high as $2 billion…
That’s another good question…
