Connor Bedard is well surrounded: he has the teammates to explode this season.

Connor Bedard did well in his first NHL season.

He racked up 61 points (22 goals) in 68 games, and performed up to expectations. Especially when you consider that he was able to produce offensively when he had… nobody on his side.

I like Philipp Kurashev, but I’m sure you’ll agree that we’re not talking about a 1st line player in the NHL…

So Blackhawks management has remedied the situation by picking up some talented guys this summer.Of the lot?Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen are two interesting acquisitions that could help Bedard get to the next level.

All three players played on the club’s first line this morning at practice:

Blackhawks lineup in practice

Bertuzzi-Bedard-Teräväinen

Hall-Nazar-Lardis

Savoie-Ludwinski-Anderson

Donato-Spellacy-Smith Martinez-Jones

Vlasic-Brodie

Korchinski-Murphy Mrázek

Weeks – Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) September 24, 2024

Will they start the season together on the same unit?Could be. If not, the return of Taylor Hall to the lineup (he played 10 games in 23-24) will give club head coach Luke Richardson more options.

All in all, the Hawks’ paper line-up is nothing like that of last season.

I wouldn’t be willing to bet on them making the playoffs, but I find it hard to believe that the Hawks will (again) finish in the bottom half of the NHL standings with a team like this :

The club has improved markedly on both forward and defense.

It’s up to Petr Mrazek and Laurent Brossoit to do the work in front of the net now…

All this to say that the Hawks have succeeded in their mission.

They had to find a way to better surround Connor Bedard, because his potential shouldn’t be wasted in Chicago.

Overtime

Kudos to Kyle Davidson (GM), who has done a remarkable job this summer of adding talent to his team.

