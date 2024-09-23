Patrik Laine and Lane Hutson will play their first preparatory game with the Habs tonight.Auteur: cbrown
Since Patrik Laine skated (as he did yesterday after a Saturday off), we have to conclude that he’ll be able to face the Philadelphia Flyers at 7pm.
Patrik Laine will play his first preparatory game in a Habs uniform.
Lane Hutson, Arber Xhekaj, Adam Engstrom, Logan Mailloux, Oliver Kapanen, Luke Tuch will also be in uniform against the Flyers.
– J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) September 23, 2024
Habs tonight against Philly:
Laine
Dach
Newhook
Roy
Hutson
Notably.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 23, 2024
Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook, the line from training camp, should look like the first trio tonight. The “real” first line is not expected to play. Expect them tomorrow, probably?
