The Maple Leafs didn’t just have music at practice: they had a DJ!

But this morning, on the radio (BPM Sports), Renaud Lavoie added another layer. He announced that the club didn’t just have music: it had a DJ at practice to set the mood.
Practicing with music once in a while is one thing. It’s not the most professional thing in the NHL, especially in the playoffs, but whatever.
But to do it regularly AND with a DJ is ridiculous. And when the Morning Club members heard that, they jumped at it. And I can’t blame them, because I took the plunge too.
Max Lalonde didn’t mince his words when he found out.
Talk about a gang of losers. – Max Lalonde
On and off the ice, Chucky finally found a way to help the Canadiens win those playoffs… nine years after being drafted by the club.
After all, they say you play the way you train, and Craig Berube’s big challenge will be to get his boys to realize that forcing yourself on a hockey rink can prevent you from losing games.
Nice goal and all but like… what the hell was that effort by Marner, Matthews and McCabe pic.twitter.com/OnDTeDKxDZ
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) September 23, 2024
