The Maple Leafs didn’t just have music at practice: they had a DJ!

Yesterday, my colleague Mathis Therrien talked about the fact that the Maple Leafs will no longer be able to train with music this year. Craig Berube, the new coach, has turned off the music at practice.It was the right thing to do.

But this morning, on the radio (BPM Sports), Renaud Lavoie added another layer. He announced that the club didn’t just have music: it had a DJ at practice to set the mood.

I beg your pardon?

Practicing with music once in a while is one thing. It’s not the most professional thing in the NHL, especially in the playoffs, but whatever.

But to do it regularly AND with a DJ is ridiculous. And when the Morning Club members heard that, they jumped at it. And I can’t blame them, because I took the plunge too.

Max Lalonde didn’t mince his words when he found out.

Talk about a gang of losers. – Max Lalonde

Renaud Lavoie added that in 2021, when the Habs and Maple Leafs were playing each other and the series was 3-1, Alex Galchenyuk was dancing on the ice at practice because the music was good. He was practically putting on a show.

On and off the ice, Chucky finally found a way to help the Canadiens win those playoffs… nine years after being drafted by the club.

I wonder if Sheldon Keefe, now coach of the Devils, will learn from his mistakes and suggest that his players put on some music during training sessions in Newark.

After all, they say you play the way you train, and Craig Berube’s big challenge will be to get his boys to realize that forcing yourself on a hockey rink can prevent you from losing games.

Nice goal and all but like… what the hell was that effort by Marner, Matthews and McCabe pic.twitter.com/OnDTeDKxDZ – HFTV (@HFTVSports) September 23, 2024

Overtime

– He’ll be playing in a few hours.

Ivan Demidov at the pre-game skate today, he’s wearing a red jersey. SKA will play vs Avangard today at 12:30pm ET. pic.twitter.com/WOuikNA6Sy – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 23, 2024

– The return of hostile offer sheets?

If offer sheet mania coming to the NHL?

“Make no mistake, the barn door has been opened.”

Spoke with GMs and agents around the NHL about whether the St. Louis Blues’ summer stunner will lead to an uptick in offer sheets.

My latest for @TheAthletic https://t.co/cfCUcdY5to – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 23, 2024

– Well done.