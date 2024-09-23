Max Pacioretty: two goals and an assist in his Toronto debut

Max Pacioretty is currently at the Maple Leafs camp on a trial contract. We suspect that part of his trial is waiting for the club to make room on its payroll.

However, if he really doesn’t get it at camp, management may still decide to end the experiment. That’s why the former Habs captain shouldn’t take anything for granted.

And yesterday, it showed.

Forward #67 scored two goals and one assist in his team’s warm-up game against the Ottawa Senators. He also fired six shots on goal in over 15 minutes of play.

Max Pacioretty scores two goals in his Leafs preseason debut! pic.twitter.com/NrZGJgCEwn – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 23, 2024

Still.

Obviously, a player like him who has a tryout and has had health problems has to show that he’s healthy. Because when he is, no one doubts his ability to fill the opposing net.

Yesterday was proof of that.

If he can transpose that to the regular season, it will clearly help the Maple Leafs, who need complementary players like that who don’t earn a ton of money.

Pacioretty, who knows and understands the pressure of playing in a market like Toronto, can clearly help Auston Matthews on and off the ice. He can also help John Tavares, who was on his line yesterday.

After all, it won’t be easy in Toronto, and the club will take all the help it can get. But why? Because expectations are high, and because even though yesterday was just a game, Toronto’s big club lost to the Senators’ prospects. It happens sometimes in Toronto.

First lineup of the preseason pic.twitter.com/OEzNKVQMZg – Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 22, 2024

The game finished 6-5.

Donovan Sebrango (Eduardo’s son) was also in uniform for the Sens. He threw down the gloves against Ryan Reaves during the game, but it didn’t go so well for him.

It’s not easy, dancing with Reaves.

Donovan Sebrango (yes, Eduardo’s son) throws the gloves in front of Ryan Reaves… and it didn’t go so well for him pic.twitter.com/AecLHwZTDt – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 23, 2024

Overtime

– Ouch.

Congratulations to Utah on their first goal as a franchise. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/eM2GwZCSO3 – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 23, 2024

– And one more.

Macklin Celebrini scores in his Sharks preseason debut pic.twitter.com/zU4VsusrM7 – Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) September 23, 2024

– They are so lame. Poor players…