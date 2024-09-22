Martin St-Louis’ son starts skating again

Martin St-Louis’ son starts skating againAuteur: jdavis
The Habs’ season is fast approaching, and the start of the season means appearances on public programs for the team’s key players.
This was the case for Martin St-Louis and France-Margaret Bélanger, who appeared on Tout le monde en parle.
While Bélanger was mainly asked about the Crave series, which takes fans behind the scenes of the team’s rebuilding, Martin St-Louis was largely asked about his team’s results and the possibility of them being in the mix for a playoff spot.
For the moment, he hasn’t started playing again.
The five of them – St-Louis, his wife and three sons – have just spent the summer together at their family home in Connecticut.
It’s good news that Mason St-Louis can start skating again. Let’s hope he can recover and get back to playing the sport he loves so much.
