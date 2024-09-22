Martin St-Louis’ son starts skating again

The Habs’ season is fast approaching, and the start of the season means appearances on public programs for the team’s key players.

This was the case for Martin St-Louis and France-Margaret Bélanger, who appeared on Tout le monde en parle.

While Bélanger was mainly asked about the Crave series, which takes fans behind the scenes of the team’s rebuilding, Martin St-Louis was largely asked about his team’s results and the possibility of them being in the mix for a playoff spot.

The series “La reconstruction: Au cœur des Canadiens de Montréal” follows the team throughout last season. We discuss it with our first guests: Martin St-Louis, and France Margaret Bélanger #TLMEP pic.twitter.com/lPOlyy93b1 – Tout le monde en parle (@OFF_TLMEP) September 23, 2024

But one question from host Guy A. Lepage was particularly interesting, and it concerned his son Mason. It will be recalled that he had suffered a fairly serious injury while playing hockey that had required hospitalization.The Habs coach was absent from the team for four games to be at her bedside.The host wanted to know how he was doing, and also how the Habs coach had coped with this difficult episode.St-Louis replied that his son was doing much better and had even started skating again.

For the moment, he hasn’t started playing again.

The Habs head coach mentioned that this episode, though difficult, has really welded the family together.

The five of them – St-Louis, his wife and three sons – have just spent the summer together at their family home in Connecticut.

It’s good news that Mason St-Louis can start skating again. Let’s hope he can recover and get back to playing the sport he loves so much.

Overtime

– Let’s hope so for his sake.

– He’ll be well surrounded.

I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a 60-point season. https://t.co/81P3s6QRC2 – Richard Labbé (@Richardlabbe) September 22, 2024

– Ouf.