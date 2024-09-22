Lane Hutson: 50 points in 2024-2025 according to Ryan Whitney

Lane Hutson is all the rage at the Habs training camp. His teammates love to see him take to the ice, and yesterday he pulled off a superb “sauce” pass to Emil Heineman that got reactions from all over the NHL.

Even P.K. Subban took his hat off to this superb play, mentioning that he wasn’t sure it could be taught.

In short, this game has been the source of several point projections, while Hutson is not even guaranteed to start the season in Montreal.

That’s the case with Ryan Whitney, who co-hosts the popular Spittin’ Chicklets podcast. He was very bold and predicted 50 points in 2024-2025 for Hutson.

By the same token, he believes Hutson would be a good candidate to win the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year.Whitney went even further, saying he should lead the first unit on the power play.

It’s important to put things in perspective. It’s true that Hutson is off to a good start in training camp and could get a job in Montreal to start the year.

However, it’s far from over, and even if it is, 50 points is a lot, especially for a rookie. Last year, Mike Matheson was universally praised for his season, but it’s worth remembering that he went out and got 60 points to do it.

He had plenty of time on the power play, as well as playing on the first defensive pair.35-40 seems more realistic if he can break through.

As far as the power play is concerned, I don’t think Mike Matheson will be so easy to squeeze out of the first unit, especially considering the fact that Hutson is a rookie. He should get some opportunities, but not all season long.

