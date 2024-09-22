Justin Barron off to a good start at training camp

Justin Barron off to a good start at training campAuteur: mgarcia
The Canadiens’ training camp is in full swing, and we’re almost to the first preparatory game tomorrow night.
And while Matvei Michkov probably won’t be in uniform tomorrow night, it will be an opportunity for many spectators to see where our prospects stand and how they’re developing.
One player for whom it’s likely to be his last chance to win points is Justin Barron. Eric Engels of Sportsnet put in a good word for him in a recent article.
Despite his incredible vision of the game, Barron hasn’t shown he’s ready to make a regular offensive contribution to the Habs, and is often shaky in his zone, a shortcoming the youngster has carried with him for a long time.
While the Habs had high hopes for the 22-year-old defenseman, whom they acquired (along with a 2nd pick) for Artturi Lehkonen in 2022, his development so far doesn’t seem to have satisfied the team, as he’s often shuttled (or taken the orange line?) between Montreal and Laval.
For Barron, his fate is in his own hands, and it’s up to him to compete with himself during camp and “focus on his game”.
In other words, he too must make sure he gets noticed for the right reasons, and above all, that he’s consistent.
It’s mission accomplished for the young Canadian, who has managed to play well so far, showcasing his attacking qualities while avoiding getting himself into trouble.
In fact, he scored a beautiful goal after an incredible feint in Sunday’s intra-squad games.
JB shows off his Sunday hands
JB’s so fresh and so clean#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1XLSTew19C
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 22, 2024
Nonetheless, the man who signed a two-year, $1.15 million per year, one-way contract this summer has to go through the waivers to be sent back to Laval this year, and it’s safe to assume that Kent Hughes won’t want to lose his young defenseman for anything, which may work in his favor when management has to make decisions.
To say the least, it’s a problem for the Habs!
