Justin Barron off to a good start at training camp

The Canadiens’ training camp is in full swing, and we’re almost to the first preparatory game tomorrow night.

And while Matvei Michkov probably won’t be in uniform tomorrow night, it will be an opportunity for many spectators to see where our prospects stand and how they’re developing.

One player for whom it’s likely to be his last chance to win points is Justin Barron. Eric Engels of Sportsnet put in a good word for him in a recent article.

Justin Barron is staring at what might be his last opportunity to make a permanent spot for himself with the Canadiens. The defenseman knows it’s all in his hands.(@EricEngels) https://t.co/bZ44gGW3gX – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 22, 2024

The defenseman, already in his third camp with the team, has yet to really find his place in the NHL despite playing 87 games with the Canadiens over the past two seasons.

Despite his incredible vision of the game, Barron hasn’t shown he’s ready to make a regular offensive contribution to the Habs, and is often shaky in his zone, a shortcoming the youngster has carried with him for a long time.

While the Habs had high hopes for the 22-year-old defenseman, whom they acquired (along with a 2nd pick) for Artturi Lehkonen in 2022, his development so far doesn’t seem to have satisfied the team, as he’s often shuttled (or taken the orange line?) between Montreal and Laval.

However, his biggest problem is undoubtedly the emergence of Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux, two equally offensive-minded defensemen who could well steal his job this year.Especially since both have been attracting the attention of management and fans alike for all the right reasons since the start of camp.

For Barron, his fate is in his own hands, and it’s up to him to compete with himself during camp and “focus on his game”.

In other words, he too must make sure he gets noticed for the right reasons, and above all, that he’s consistent.

It’s mission accomplished for the young Canadian, who has managed to play well so far, showcasing his attacking qualities while avoiding getting himself into trouble.

In fact, he scored a beautiful goal after an incredible feint in Sunday’s intra-squad games.

JB shows off his Sunday hands JB’s so fresh and so clean#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1XLSTew19C – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 22, 2024

Nonetheless, the man who signed a two-year, $1.15 million per year, one-way contract this summer has to go through the waivers to be sent back to Laval this year, and it’s safe to assume that Kent Hughes won’t want to lose his young defenseman for anything, which may work in his favor when management has to make decisions.

Should Mailloux or Hutson be preferred to Barron at the end of camp, might management then be tempted to deal?As Eric Engels says, Barron will have his place in the league one day, but with so much competition within the Habs, it may not be with the Montreal team.

To say the least, it’s a problem for the Habs!

Overtime

– Demidov or Michkov?

Let’s be unbiased… who would you pick if you had a 1st overall pick: Demidov or Michkov? pic.twitter.com/rr3TeyZuJv – HFTV (@HFTVSports) September 22, 2024

– Steelers and Vikings undefeated!

! Which 1:00 p.m. matchup piqued your interest more in this Week 3 of NFL action? https://t.co/1DFeUIJRzn pic.twitter.com/wkUNPkRnuS – RDS (@RDSca) September 22, 2024

– Two points for Michkov.

Michkov is so good ffs https://t.co/7yav1HIHSj – Talk_canadiens (@talk_canadiens) September 22, 2024

– The end for Verstappen?

Furious with the FIA, Max Verstappen talks retirementhttps://t.co/CvGtIpJ0fg – RDS (@RDSca) September 22, 2024

– Six in a row for Barcelona.

Barça win their sixth in a rowhttps://t.co/yDHsXWnrx2 – RDS (@RDSca) September 22, 2024

– Larceny in Montreal.

A major theft ahead of the Presidents Cup https://t.co/wYzqNo5r7i – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 22, 2024

– 55th for Judge!