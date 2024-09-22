Don’t expect to see Matvei Michkov at the Bell Centre tomorrow night

It’s safe to assume that the Flyers’ prospect won’t be in uniform tomorrow night for the Habs’ first pre-season game in Montreal, since it’s rare to see prospects play two games in two nights, especially on the road.
Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov is scheduled to play his first prep game today in Washington. So don’t expect to see him tomorrow night in Montreal.
– Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) September 22, 2024
One wonders whether Flyers general manager Daniel Brière may have wanted to protect his prospect from the Montreal media circus, since the latter is well aware of the local media’s routine, which can sometimes be… surprising for a young player.
Although the Russian was ranked as Europe’s second-best prospect at the time, his three-year contract with SKA St. Petersburg scared off many teams,because while Mishkov’s talent is undeniable, few teams wanted to commit to a prospect who might not come play in North America for several years.
Add to this the fact that the KHL isn’t too keen on letting its young players go to the NHL, and Russia’s geopolitical situation over the past few years, and it’s easy to see why Russian players haven’t been popular in recent drafts.
It’s not unlike Ivan Demidov’s situation with the Habs (albeit with a one-year contract), who might have been drafted higher in a different context.
Brière has made a gamble that could pay off this year, as Michkov is with the team in order to carve out a spot this season.
In fact, the Flyers have put everything in place to facilitate the young player’s adaptation to North American life, with the help of his Russian compatriots on the team: goaltender Ivan Fedotov and defenseman Egor Zamula, his roommate, mentor and “personal assistant”.
“He’s only 19, and he’s coming to a new country. We’ve got to be patient and let him grow into the player he can be.”
On Matvei Michkov’s first few days of Flyers training camphttps://t.co/BC9adkCxxr
– Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) September 22, 2024
And perhaps even longer with the strong possibility that Reinbacher won’t start the season with the Habs and won’t be in uniform for the regular-season opener against the Flyers on October 27 in Philadelphia.
