Jean-François Houle: Logan Mailloux is a prospect who’s going to blow people’s minds

Logan Mailloux played the first season of his professional career under Jean-François Houle in Laval.

It wasn’t perfect, because Mailloux had a lot to learn, but he was able to count on a good coach to help him navigate through the season.

The defenseman did well in the end, even finishing the season among the top scorers among AHL rookies.

J-F Houle – it’s worth remembering – left Laval this summer to join the university ranks in the NCAA.

He talked about what lies ahead on the Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (Pierre McGuire and Jimmy Murphy), but that’s not what caught my attention during his segment: it was when Houle started talking about Logan Mailloux.

Because according to the former Rocket pilot, Logan Mailloux is a prospect who’s going to knock it out of the park:

If anyone’s in a good position to speak, it’s Jean-François Houle.

He was with Mailloux for the whole of last season, saw him progress and saw him become a better defenseman on the ice.

That’s why his comments are particularly relevant to me. Especially when Logan Mailloux’s reputation (as a hockey player) doesn’t seem to be at its best throughout the National Hockey League…

That said, it’s been clear from the start of camp that Logan Mailloux has the tools to succeed.

He’s big, he hits, he’s mobile on the ice and his offensive instincts are really interesting. He still has things to improve defensively, but he’ll learn with time and experience.

All this to say that, if Jean-François Houle is anything to go by, Logan Mailloux’s progress is something to watch out for.

Mailloux has what it takes to explode… And when he does, it could just be a matter of time.

