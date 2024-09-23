Skip to content
John Tortorella wants to continue inviting Johnny Gaudreau’s father to training sessions

John Tortorella is known as a man with a hot temper.

We’ve seen him lose his head on several occasions since the start of his NHL coaching career, and it always makes for some funny moments.

But John Tortorella is also capable of playing the good guy, even if his reputation with the players isn’t the greatest. We saw him this morning at Flyers training.

Torts made a point of asking Johnny Gaudreau’s father, Guy, if he’d like to help the coaching staff at a Flyers practice at some point.

The Gaudreau family hails from Philadelphia, and Tortorella thought it would be a good idea to invite the father of the two deceased brothers, because he had previously coached in the minors.

It took a while before Guy decided to accept the invitation, for obvious reasons, but he did so this morning.

He was on the ice for practice at the Flyers’ training camp, and Torts said out loud after the session that he wants to continue inviting Johnny’s father between now and the end of camp.

That’s a really nice thought.

Answering questions from the media, Tortorella said it was a way of giving back to the family, who were very involved in the hockey world.

It’s also a way for Guy to take his mind off what he’s been through in the last few weeks.

On the other hand, I’m sure the players appreciated Guy Gaudreau’s presence this morning.

It’s motivating (and above all, different) for the guys, who all shook his hand at the end of training.

Travis Sanheim was one of the players who enjoyed the experience:

I think it’s really nice to be able to help him in any way we can under the circumstances. I hope it was good for him. He did a lot for this area and this community. It was nice to have him with us. – Travis Sanheim

