David Savard believes a club needs guys like Lane Hutson

Lane Hutson’s name is on everyone’s lips. And so it should be.

His big pass on Saturday is a good example of the unpredictability he brings to the ice. The defenseman must always be on his toes, as he can go in any direction.

And that’s what makes him dangerous.

Pairing him with David Savard, as was the case at the end of the season, will help him tonight. After all, Savard is everything the American isn’t on the ice, for better or worse.

Basically, they complement each other well.

What’s more, it’s interesting to note that David Savard seems to have a high regard for Hutson. The veteran, who takes youngsters under his wing knowing that it will one day get him out of Montreal, was quick to praise Hutson today.

“Lane makes your job easy. -David Savard Five words that speak volumes, in my opinion. David Savard played 795 games in the NHL. Lane Hutson has played 2. I don’t see how 48 can not start the season in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/r11ngFIcrH – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 23, 2024

Speaking to the media, Savard said that Hutson made his job easier.He also mentioned that on a hockey team, you need guys like him. His reading of the game and the fact that he avoids turnovers make him not just an offensive player for the Habs.

The Québécois added that sometimes, when he sees the play taking shape, he thinks it doesn’t add up. But because the little defender’s vision is elite, it eventually works and makes a difference for the team.

“You need guys like (Lane Hutson)….I think he’s making really good reads too. There are no bad turnovers or anything coming from him. It always makes sense (to him) even if it doesn’t make sense in my head. But when you see it after, what he’s trying (to do), sometimes it feels… pic.twitter.com/2VQvWaQj2N – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 23, 2024

That’s why the former Blue Jackets and Lightning coach believes the NCAA product will be one of the youngsters who will make the difference and help the club take the next step.

At this point, it would be surprising to see Hutson make his way to Laval at the start of the season. It’s not impossible, but… let’s just say it seems relatively unlikely.

Overtime

– Yup.

Filip Mesar has moved into the 3rd group at the Habs camp, with the players all seemingly destined for the Laval Rocket. Don’t expect many players in the 3rd group to get minutes in pre-season games. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) September 23, 2024

– Worth keeping an eye on.

Vinzenz Rohrer is off to a great start this season https://t.co/f4gIWrBVqX – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 23, 2024

– He’s a happy man.

My column on married life treating Brendan Gallagher very well. The 32-year-old newlywed is healthy and has been flying since the start of #Habs training camp on a line with Jake Evans and Joel Armia. #HabsIO: https://t.co/NiGKTV3l9T – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 23, 2024

– Really?

“If Lane Hutson has an 82-point season in his career, I wouldn’t be surprised!”@TonyMarinaro thinks he could become the first Habs defenseman to score a point per game since Larry Robinson! pic.twitter.com/EBpJZTxTTX – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 23, 2024

– One week from today, it’s the playoffs.

The race to the playoffs ends. https://t.co/JwlSck5X6E – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 23, 2024

– I like it.

Cole wins a face-off against Nick… and he’s proud of it. Note: he had lost the previous eight. The guys are having fun. pic.twitter.com/zgnLNFKS55 – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 23, 2024

– Will he change address?