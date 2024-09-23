Skip to content
David Savard believes a club needs guys like Lane Hutson

Lane Hutson’s name is on everyone’s lips. And so it should be.

His big pass on Saturday is a good example of the unpredictability he brings to the ice. The defenseman must always be on his toes, as he can go in any direction.

And that’s what makes him dangerous.

Pairing him with David Savard, as was the case at the end of the season, will help him tonight. After all, Savard is everything the American isn’t on the ice, for better or worse.

Basically, they complement each other well.

What’s more, it’s interesting to note that David Savard seems to have a high regard for Hutson. The veteran, who takes youngsters under his wing knowing that it will one day get him out of Montreal, was quick to praise Hutson today.

Speaking to the media, Savard said that Hutson made his job easier.

He also mentioned that on a hockey team, you need guys like him. His reading of the game and the fact that he avoids turnovers make him not just an offensive player for the Habs.

The Québécois added that sometimes, when he sees the play taking shape, he thinks it doesn’t add up. But because the little defender’s vision is elite, it eventually works and makes a difference for the team.

That’s why the former Blue Jackets and Lightning coach believes the NCAA product will be one of the youngsters who will make the difference and help the club take the next step.

At this point, it would be surprising to see Hutson make his way to Laval at the start of the season. It’s not impossible, but… let’s just say it seems relatively unlikely.

