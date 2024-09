There was some concern yesterday when we learned that Patrik Laine would be missing training.After all, we know what his situation is.

That said, we know that the big forward didn’t skate much over the summer, which may explain why he had to have a day of treatments.

Patrik Laine is scheduled to train with his group today. Should hit the ice around 12 noon in Brossard. We’ll obviously have to wait and see to confirm, but that’s what’s on the agenda. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 22, 2024

He needs to shake off the rust and give his body time to get used to more intense practices, otherwise he could risk injury.It makes sense.That said, the sniper will be on the ice today, according to Anthony Martineau (TVA Sports). He is expected to train with the rest of his group around noon in Brossard:

More details to come…