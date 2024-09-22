Filip Mesar: “I wouldn’t even take him to the Rocket”.Auteur: ataylor
Although the young Slovak still believes in his abilities and his chances of playing an important role in the NHL, criticism is rife and few see him in the Habs’ short-, medium- or long-term plans.
Of course, Mesar is only 20 years old, so nothing’s decided yet. He could very well bounce back and have an excellent AHL season with the Laval Rocket.
But Simon Boisvert doesn’t think so.
In fact, the analyst and member of the podcast Processus with Mathias Brunet stated in a recent episode that he wouldn’t even take Mesar to the Rocket.
“I wouldn’t even take him to the Rocket!”
Let’s just say the Snake isn’t the biggest fan of Filip Mesar pic.twitter.com/aENPmHuOUa
– commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) September 22, 2024
Few peripheral players in junior hockey have managed to establish themselves in the NHL, and according to Boisvert, Mesar isn’t likely to be one.
The young Slovak was drafted 26ᵉ in 2022, the same year as Owen Beck (33ᵉ overall), so Mesar should be at least as good and have a similar development to Beck.
In short, it’s a shame, but nobody seems to believe in Mesar at the moment, even though he’s only 20 years old and still hasn’t really played in the pros.
Honestly, I really hope the young Slovak manages to establish himself with the Rocket, and that he’s able to enjoy some success in order to revamp his CV and perhaps even become a prospect with NHL potential once again.
