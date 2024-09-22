Filip Mesar: “I wouldn’t even take him to the Rocket”.

Of course, in general, a hockey player will always say that he believes in his abilities and his chances of one day reaching the National Hockey League.Confidence is very important in the world of sport, and every player must believe in himself, no matter how hard he tries, and no matter how critical the outside world may be.On the other hand, analysts and fans can end up losing faith in a player and no longer believe in his chances of making an impact in the NHL.This is exactly what is happening with Habs prospect Filip Mesar, who has failed to take a step forward in his development since being drafted, much to the disappointment of Habs fans.

Although the young Slovak still believes in his abilities and his chances of playing an important role in the NHL, criticism is rife and few see him in the Habs’ short-, medium- or long-term plans.

Of course, Mesar is only 20 years old, so nothing’s decided yet. He could very well bounce back and have an excellent AHL season with the Laval Rocket.

But Simon Boisvert doesn’t think so.

In fact, the analyst and member of the podcast Processus with Mathias Brunet stated in a recent episode that he wouldn’t even take Mesar to the Rocket.

Indeed, Simon Boisvert simply has no expectations of Mesar, and according to him, such a peripheral player will never succeed in the NHL, and will also struggle in the AHL.

Few peripheral players in junior hockey have managed to establish themselves in the NHL, and according to Boisvert, Mesar isn’t likely to be one.

For Boisvert and Brunet, the conclusion is clear: Mesar is a first-round pick lost by the Habs.

The young Slovak was drafted 26ᵉ in 2022, the same year as Owen Beck (33ᵉ overall), so Mesar should be at least as good and have a similar development to Beck.

Unfortunately, this is not the case.

In short, it’s a shame, but nobody seems to believe in Mesar at the moment, even though he’s only 20 years old and still hasn’t really played in the pros.

Honestly, I really hope the young Slovak manages to establish himself with the Rocket, and that he’s able to enjoy some success in order to revamp his CV and perhaps even become a prospect with NHL potential once again.

