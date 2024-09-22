Huge victory for CF Montréal: the club is now in the playoff hunt

While the Montreal Canadiens are inching ever closer to the start of their season, with their first preparatory game tomorrow at the Bell Centre against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Montreal CF is wrapping up its season.

Of course, the Habs’ training camp is the main focus of attention, but the Montreal CF, whose season has been marred by a number of poorly managed issues, has bounced back in recent games.

After a 2-1 win over Charlotte last Saturday, and a point (2-2) in New England, CF Montreal seemed back on track heading into last night’s crucial game against Chicago.

Indeed, last night at Stade Saputo, it was a game more than important, as CF Montreal took on the Fire, positioned a few places behind them in the Eastern standings.

Montreal absolutely needed the two points, and that’s exactly what Laurent Courtois’ team managed to do.

Josef Martínez’s opening goal Martínez gives us the lead #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/oi2gaZ7fZz – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) September 22, 2024

Caden Clark with the second goal of the night Clark makes it 2-0 #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/h06NLc9GYq – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) September 22, 2024

CF Montreal won 2-0 in front of their home fans, thanks to goals from Josef Martinez and recent acquisition Caden Clark.A great team victory that set the mood at Saputo Stadium alight.

And most importantly, the three points earned by Montreal last night currently leave Laurent Courtois’ team in the 9ᵉ and final playoff spot in the East.

Yes, yes, you read that right, the Montreal CF is currently occupying a playoff spot, a scenario no one would have believed a few weeks ago after consecutive 5-0 and 4-1 defeats.

Obviously, with its 34 points, CF Montreal’s 9ᵉ place is very fragile.

Philadelphia Union and DC United are just one point behind Montreal, plus they have a game in hand, something Atlanta does not have.

It’s worth noting, however, that Philadelphia and DC United face off tonight at 6:15pm in a match that will be one to watch.

In short, with four games to go, Montreal CF is in the midst of a very hot playoff battle.

Obviously, by finishing 8ᵉ or 9ᵉ, the club would still not be fully in the playoffs, while it would have a playoff game to play for the eighth and final spot in the playoff picture.

Imagine a scenario in which Toronto and Montreal finish 8ᵉ and 9ᵉ and face each other in a one-off match.

In short, Montreal has no margin for error left to qualify for the playoffs, especially considering that in the event of a tie in the standings, CF will fall behind due to its atrocious -20 differential.

Here are CF Montreal’s four remaining games of the season:

San Jose (worst team in the league) at Stade Saputo on Saturday, September 28

Atlanta (immediate playoff contender) away Wednesday, October 2

Charlotte (Eastern playoff team) away Saturday, October 5

New York City SC (7ᵉ place team in the East) at Stade Saputo Saturday, October 19

Let’s assume that after these four games, Montreal will be qualified for the playoffs, or at least the playoff match.

