Huge victory for CF Montréal: the club is now in the playoff hunt

Of course, the Habs’ training camp is the main focus of attention, but the Montreal CF, whose season has been marred by a number of poorly managed issues, has bounced back in recent games.
After a 2-1 win over Charlotte last Saturday, and a point (2-2) in New England, CF Montreal seemed back on track heading into last night’s crucial game against Chicago.
Montreal absolutely needed the two points, and that’s exactly what Laurent Courtois’ team managed to do.
Josef Martínez’s opening goal
Martínez gives us the lead #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/oi2gaZ7fZz
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) September 22, 2024
Caden Clark with the second goal of the night
Clark makes it 2-0#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/h06NLc9GYq
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) September 22, 2024
And most importantly, the three points earned by Montreal last night currently leave Laurent Courtois’ team in the 9ᵉ and final playoff spot in the East.
Obviously, with its 34 points, CF Montreal’s 9ᵉ place is very fragile.
It’s worth noting, however, that Philadelphia and DC United face off tonight at 6:15pm in a match that will be one to watch.
Obviously, by finishing 8ᵉ or 9ᵉ, the club would still not be fully in the playoffs, while it would have a playoff game to play for the eighth and final spot in the playoff picture.
Imagine a scenario in which Toronto and Montreal finish 8ᵉ and 9ᵉ and face each other in a one-off match.
Here are CF Montreal’s four remaining games of the season:
- San Jose (worst team in the league) at Stade Saputo on Saturday, September 28
- Atlanta (immediate playoff contender) away Wednesday, October 2
- Charlotte (Eastern playoff team) away Saturday, October 5
- New York City SC (7ᵉ place team in the East) at Stade Saputo Saturday, October 19
Let’s assume that after these four games, Montreal will be qualified for the playoffs, or at least the playoff match.
Overtime
– A great victory for him.
Jean Pascal makes a comeback https://t.co/qGe2N7ROc5
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 22, 2024
– Incredible.
The evening had started badly for Jean Pascal, who was struggling with a left leg injury. Then suddenly, in the 10th and final round, he pulled off a coup like only he can: https: //t.co/hhExt8o5xl #boxing
– Francis Paquin (@FPaquinRDS) September 22, 2024
– Coming up.
Senators’ owner Michael Andlauer says move to LeBreton in five years ‘is possible ‘ https://t.co/RotCpoLfrb via @ottawacitizen #Sens #ottsports #ottnews #Ottawa
– Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) September 22, 2024
– Alphonso Davies to join Real Madrid.
Transfer Talk: Bayern’s Davies to join Real Madrid on a free – ESPN As Alphonso Davies’ contract renewal talks with Bayern Munich stall, Real Madrid are leading the race to sign the left-back. Transfer Talk has the latest. #CanMNT https://t.co/UxZQXDFolC
– Renato Sosua (@RenatoSosua) September 22, 2024
– The Singapore Grand Prix is underway!
THE SINGAPORE NIGHT RACE IS UNDERWAY!
For the first time in his career, Norris holds the lead from pole position on the opening lap of a Grand Prix.
Catch all the action on TSN 5 & TSN+ for additional coverage.
F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/u75EQtBL32
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 22, 2024