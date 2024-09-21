Skip to content
Dominik Hasek runs for Czech Republic national election

After dominating the NHL for a few years, Dominik Hasek turned to politics as a post-career choice.

Over the past few years, he has been a constant critic of the NHL, particularly with regard to the socio-political situation in Ukraine. You can tell he likes it and isn’t afraid to give his opinion.

And today, a Reddit user pointed out that the former Sabres goaltender is running in the Czech Republic’s national elections.

Today I woke up to Dominik Hašek running for national office
I’m no statistician, but the numbers don’t look in his favor.

Indeed, the top two candidates will move on to the next round and currently, Hasek is in third place with 14.53% of the vote, one of the lowest percentages associated with the former goalie, that’s for sure.

In the comments to the post, several users made great puns in connection with his career in professional hockey. One of them wrote the following:

Country borders will be blocked if he takes power, because you know… it’s a brick wall. – Reddit user

Another thinks he’s a perfect candidate since he’s already had experience as a Senator (from Ottawa). He played 43 games in the nation’s capital. In response to this comment, another identifier deplores the fact that he dominated with a Sabre (and that’s not how democracy works).

Without translation, this makes more sense:

Sure but he ruled with a Sabre, that’s not how democracy works. – Reddit user

In short, we wish Hasek the best of luck in his post-career. I’d love to see him in power, anyway.

The puns will only continue.

