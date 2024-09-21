Dominik Hasek runs for Czech Republic national election

Dominik Hasek runs for Czech Republic national electionAuteur: esmith
Over the past few years, he has been a constant critic of the NHL, particularly with regard to the socio-political situation in Ukraine. You can tell he likes it and isn’t afraid to give his opinion.
And today, a Reddit user pointed out that the former Sabres goaltender is running in the Czech Republic’s national elections.
Today I woke up to Dominik Hašek running for national office
byu/Pwc9Zinhockey
I’m no statistician, but the numbers don’t look in his favor.
Indeed, the top two candidates will move on to the next round and currently, Hasek is in third place with 14.53% of the vote, one of the lowest percentages associated with the former goalie, that’s for sure.
Country borders will be blocked if he takes power, because you know… it’s a brick wall. – Reddit user
Another thinks he’s a perfect candidate since he’s already had experience as a Senator (from Ottawa). He played 43 games in the nation’s capital. In response to this comment, another identifier deplores the fact that he dominated with a Sabre (and that’s not how democracy works).
Sure but he ruled with a Sabre, that’s not how democracy works. – Reddit user
In short, we wish Hasek the best of luck in his post-career. I’d love to see him in power, anyway.
Overtime
– A fine evening of sport in Montreal.
Montreal CF hangs on and pulls off a good coup in the playoff race!https://t.co/UjIh10SQHi pic.twitter.com/wQ5vYsricZ
– RDS (@RDSca) September 22, 2024
– #LaneHutson
Today, we saw the most amazing saucer pass in the history of hockey.
– Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) September 22, 2024
– Indeed.
This just looks right. pic.twitter.com/TQs4vqViNN
– Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 22, 2024
– Hat trick for Jesse Puljujarvi.
Jesse Puljujarvi scored two goals in a span of 19 seconds to complete the preseason hat trick. The fastest two goals by a @penguins player last season were scored by Jake Guentzel (0:12 on Dec. 27, 2023). #NHLStats https://t.co/ZizpKCvZUz
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 22, 2024