Lane Hutson and David Reinbacher are smaller than last year

Lane Hutson and David Reinbacher are smaller than last yearAuteur: ewilson
There’s also Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux, who still haven’t played a full NHL season, but are likely to be there on Day 1.
Speaking of this defense, which in two-three years will be phenomenal, Arpon Basu relayed some information on the height and weight of a few players this afternoon. Lane Hutson is now 5’9″ and three quarters, while Reinbacher is 6’2″ and a half.
Canadiens updated heights and weights compared to previous list:
Roy lost 10 pounds, 202 to 192
Reinbacher lost half an inch from 6-3, 209 to 6-2 1/2, 207
Hutson lost a quarter inch to 5-9 3/4, 162
Mailloux lost seven pounds to 213
Kapanen went from 6-foot, 178 to 6-1 1/2, 194!
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 21, 2024
Yes, according to the team’s official measurements, both defenders have lost
weight from the waist down.
Pretty special…
Yet the Austrian, who has received some nice comments from his coach, looks – more than ever – like a giant on the ice…
Reinbacher is a fucking moose. Dude’s getting huge
pic.twitter.com/Q3dUN0eCgS
– Brenmidov (@slafcocksky) August 29, 2024
Oliver Kapanen, meanwhile, gained an inch and a half and – brace yourself – 16 pounds!
