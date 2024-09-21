Lane Hutson and David Reinbacher are smaller than last year

Looking ahead to the 2024-2025 season, the Habs attack is in the car with Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Patrik Laine and Juraj Slafkovsky.The defense is a bigger question mark, especially in the short term. On the other hand, the future looks bright on the blue line with David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom, who will most likely not start the year in Montreal.

There’s also Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux, who still haven’t played a full NHL season, but are likely to be there on Day 1.

Speaking of this defense, which in two-three years will be phenomenal, Arpon Basu relayed some information on the height and weight of a few players this afternoon. Lane Hutson is now 5’9″ and three quarters, while Reinbacher is 6’2″ and a half.

Canadiens updated heights and weights compared to previous list:

Roy lost 10 pounds, 202 to 192

Reinbacher lost half an inch from 6-3, 209 to 6-2 1/2, 207

Hutson lost a quarter inch to 5-9 3/4, 162

Mailloux lost seven pounds to 213

Kapanen went from 6-foot, 178 to 6-1 1/2, 194! – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 21, 2024

Last year, they measured 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 3 inches respectively.

Yes, according to the team’s official measurements, both defenders have lost weight from the waist down.

Pretty special…

Did the organization skew the data last year? Did they simply round up the data? It could be.

Yet the Austrian, who has received some nice comments from his coach, looks – more than ever – like a giant on the ice…

Reinbacher is a fucking moose. Dude’s getting huge

pic.twitter.com/Q3dUN0eCgS – Brenmidov (@slafcocksky) August 29, 2024

As for the other names named by Basu, apart from Juraj Slafkovsky who lost a little weight, Joshua Roy and Mailloux also lost weight. Roy is down to 192 pounds, while the defenseman weighs 213.

Oliver Kapanen, meanwhile, gained an inch and a half and – brace yourself – 16 pounds!

