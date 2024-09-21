NHL 25: major changes to Franchise mode

NHL 25: major changes to Franchise modeAuteur: esmith
As unveiled a few days ago, there will be new skating styles and animations, making the game more realistic. Of course, each team’s line-up will be updated.
An overview of the Franchise mode improvements to #NHL25
Watch the full 17 min video for a deeper dive https://t.co/SFOJrhVgQW pic.twitter.com/PSAGCrj0Z7
– EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 20, 2024
One of the most popular changes, however, is the ability to see the trophies won by individual players. In the example below, you can see all the trophies won by Alex Ovechkin over the course of his career. Just click on the player’s profile.
For even more information, check outEA Sports’ nearly 18-minute videoon YouTube.
In Overtime
– Big win for the Alouettes.
The Alouettes are back on the winning track https://t.co/6HginUGCvS
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 21, 2024
– Of note.
MUST READ ABOUT NEW FANATICS JERSEY:
Everyone complaining about the price point needs to know the difference.
The $425 jerseys are a collectors item, it hasn’t been available for retail public sale since Reebok 10+ years ago.
It’s not the same as the Adidas Indo, the jersey … https://t.co/lo2FFMhC1s
– Hockey Jerseyz (@HKYJersey) September 21, 2024
– Well done.
Marchessault among Remparts immortals https://t.co/jPedZGPXDM
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 21, 2024
– For American football fans, I invite you to watch episode 4 of the 3rd & 1 podcast .
– Bad decision by the young man.
It’s not his performance that means his season in Washington is over. https://t.co/vvK5gdErDp
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 21, 2024