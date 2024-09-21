NHL 25: major changes to Franchise mode

The 2024-2025 NHL season begins very soon. For gaming fans, this means that the NHL 25 game will also be released very soon.

As unveiled a few days ago, there will be new skating styles and animations, making the game more realistic. Of course, each team’s line-up will be updated.

An overview of the Franchise mode improvements to #NHL25 Watch the full 17 min video for a deeper dive https://t.co/SFOJrhVgQW pic.twitter.com/PSAGCrj0Z7 – EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 20, 2024

But there will also be some fairly major technical changes. And not just in terms of gameplay.EA Sports has listened to its fans and made a few changes to Franchise mode, in particular.Firstly, players will have the opportunity to have no-movement and no-transaction clauses in their pacts. The user will therefore have more arguments at hand to keep one of his players.In the video above, we can see that the user is offering Leon Draisaitl a seven-year, $12.4 million annual contract with a full no-movement clause. As a fan of the NHL game, this is quite a pleasant addition.

One of the most popular changes, however, is the ability to see the trophies won by individual players. In the example below, you can see all the trophies won by Alex Ovechkin over the course of his career. Just click on the player’s profile.

In my opinion, the most stylish change is the draft pick trades in the main menu.For example, when a player in real life is traded and you want him to be in the right club in the video game, you can go and do it. If that player was traded for draft picks in real life, you can now do it in the game.Changes that have been pretty well received by fans so far, anyway.

For even more information, check outEA Sports’ nearly 18-minute videoon YouTube.

