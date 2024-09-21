Jonathan Marchessault announces the sudden death of his mother while being honoured by the Remparts

Jonathan Marchessault lost his mother suddenly in the last few days. He just made the announcement in his jersey retirement speech. Condolences to the entire Audy-Marchessault family. pic.twitter.com/OsislnVprx – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) September 21, 2024

Sad news in the hockey world.Jonathan Marchessault announced, while being honored by the Quebec Remparts (who are retiring his number) this afternoon, that he is in mourning. His mother passed away in the last few days.He still found the strength to show up in front of everyone.

Remember that the Nashville Predators and Remparts had organized to honor the Québécois’ junior career despite the training camps that are underway.

No one could have foreseen such news.

Naturally, a moment of silence was held at the end of Marchessault’s speech to honor the memory of the player’s mother, who left a lasting impression on the people of Quebec City.

Jonathan Marchessault announced that he had lost his mother in recent days during his speech. A moment of silence in her memory was held at the end of the ceremony. #Remparts pic.twitter.com/rK0E0X0gnX – Benjamin Aubert (@BenjaminAubert) September 21, 2024

We also extend our sympathies to her during this difficult time.

Details to follow…