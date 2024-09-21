Jonathan Marchessault announces the sudden death of his mother while being honoured by the Remparts

Jonathan Marchessault announces the sudden death of his mother while being honoured by the RempartsAuteur: cbrown
Jonathan Marchessault lost his mother suddenly in the last few days. He just made the announcement in his jersey retirement speech. Condolences to the entire Audy-Marchessault family. pic.twitter.com/OsislnVprx
– Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) September 21, 2024
Remember that the Nashville Predators and Remparts had organized to honor the Québécois’ junior career despite the training camps that are underway.
Naturally, a moment of silence was held at the end of Marchessault’s speech to honor the memory of the player’s mother, who left a lasting impression on the people of Quebec City.
Jonathan Marchessault announced that he had lost his mother in recent days during his speech. A moment of silence in her memory was held at the end of the ceremony. #Remparts pic.twitter.com/rK0E0X0gnX
– Benjamin Aubert (@BenjaminAubert) September 21, 2024
