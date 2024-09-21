Fanatics: Habs uniforms for $625 (plus tax)

This year, the NHL has a new partner for player uniforms. After seeing Adidas as the supplier, Fanatics is now in charge.

We’re talking about a company that has made its mark in clothing and items sold to fans, which are often replicas.

We saw the first Fanatics uniforms at training sessions, but at games, the uniforms will be more or less identical to those of previous years. For fans, however, there will be a change.In fact, today, Fanatics unveiled its range of uniforms that fans will be able to purchase, and the biggest news is that fans will now be able to buy uniforms that are exact copies of those worn by the players.

That said, it’s going to be expensive: for such a uniform with a name and number, it’ll cost you… $625 (Canadian), and that doesn’t include taxes.

Fanatics is now trying to sell Habs jerseys for $625 dollars. The NHL signed a 10 year contract with Fanatics. pic.twitter.com/jBeTgoQ5Su – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 21, 2024

The @NHL and @Fanatics launch expanded portfolio of authentic and replica jerseys for fans, including brand-new authentic on-ice player jersey available at retail for the first time in a decade. Full details: https://t.co/I2koE2qUSn pic.twitter.com/3YyskH9O95 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 21, 2024

In fact, these Authentic Pro uniforms arelike those worn by the players. The company wants to allow fans to wear these uniforms, for a (hefty) fee.Unlike other uniforms, which are often made in Asia, these will be made in Canada.

For such a uniform with no name or number on the back, we’re talking $500 (Canadian). That’s an alternative… but it’s not exactly cheap either.

That said, it should be seen as a new, more upscale product, which means you shouldn’t compare this price with those of previous uniforms. Because in fact, the Premium uniform is roughly equivalent (at a similar price) to last year’s Adidas uniform, while the Breakaway is a less expensive (but lower-quality) version.

Practice uniforms will also be released. They are unlikely to have a name on the back (the players don’t either), but they will still cost $140 (Canadian).

Price points: Practice: $120 USD / $140 CAD

Breakaway: $135 USD / $160CAD for blank and $175 USD / $200 CAD for name & number)

Premium: $180 USD / $200 CAD for blank and $230 USD / $250 CAD for name and number

Authentic Pro: $425USD / $500 CAD https://t.co/36QHcsJCib pic.twitter.com/8grKJhMlnd – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) September 21, 2024

That said, the price of the Authentic Pro uniform is clearly the one that’s causing a stir. We’re talking about an extremely expensive price, after all… and one wonders if sales will be there.

