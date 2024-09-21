Skip to content
Fanatics: Habs uniforms for $625 (plus tax)

This year, the NHL has a new partner for player uniforms. After seeing Adidas as the supplier, Fanatics is now in charge.

We’re talking about a company that has made its mark in clothing and items sold to fans, which are often replicas.

We saw the first Fanatics uniforms at training sessions, but at games, the uniforms will be more or less identical to those of previous years. For fans, however, there will be a change.

In fact, today, Fanatics unveiled its range of uniforms that fans will be able to purchase, and the biggest news is that fans will now be able to buy uniforms that are exact copies of those worn by the players.

That said, it’s going to be expensive: for such a uniform with a name and number, it’ll cost you… $625 (Canadian), and that doesn’t include taxes.

In fact, these Authentic Pro uniforms are exactly like those worn by the players. The company wants to allow fans to wear these uniforms, for a (hefty) fee.

Unlike other uniforms, which are often made in Asia, these will be made in Canada.

For such a uniform with no name or number on the back, we’re talking $500 (Canadian). That’s an alternative… but it’s not exactly cheap either.

That said, it should be seen as a new, more upscale product, which means you shouldn’t compare this price with those of previous uniforms. Because in fact, the Premium uniform is roughly equivalent (at a similar price) to last year’s Adidas uniform, while the Breakaway is a less expensive (but lower-quality) version.

Practice uniforms will also be released. They are unlikely to have a name on the back (the players don’t either), but they will still cost $140 (Canadian).

That said, the price of the Authentic Pro uniform is clearly the one that’s causing a stir. We’re talking about an extremely expensive price, after all… and one wonders if sales will be there.

Is this something you might be interested in, despite the price?

