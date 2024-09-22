Craig Berube has eliminated music during Leafs training sessions

We knew that in hiring Craig Berube as head coach, the Toronto Maple Leafs were getting a serious guy who could be tough on his players.Berube is known for leading his team with a firm hand, a bit like John Tortorella.

Personally, I think he’s exactly the kind of coach the Leafs needed to try and finally do some damage in the playoffs.

Berube, who succeeds Sheldon Keefe, is in his first year behind the Leafs’ bench this season, and already he seems intent on making his mark by imposing his way of doing things.

One notable change new head coach Craig Berube has made at camp so far is eliminating music during training camp practices, a common feature under Sheldon Keefe. – @lukefoxjukebox #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/u1DYmvlJuU – Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) September 21, 2024

Indeed, Berube has already put an end to a habit that was common under Sheldon Keefe, by eliminating music during training camp practices.

That’s according to reporter Luke Fox, who says it’s a notable change since Craig Berube took the helm of the Maple Leafs.

The vacations are truly over for Maple Leafs players, and the focus is now solely on work.

This is Berube’s way of telling his players that training camp is no picnic, and that every moment counts.

Eliminating music during practice may seem like an insignificant gesture on Berube’s part, but it’s a direct change that has an immediate impact on the way players see their new head coach.

They quickly realize that the elastic will be very tight, and that it won’t take much before it snaps.

Berube is sure to lay the foundations for his reign from the outset by imposing his rules and his rhythm.

I can’t wait to see how the Maple Leafs perform under Berube.

