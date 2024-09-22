Skip to content
Arber Xhekaj: “Nobody’s going to test Florian because I’ll be there too”.

Florian Xhekaj is at the Habs training camp and doesn’t look like a tourist on the ice.

He should get a chance to showcase his skills in preseason, at which point it will be interesting to see if he is “forced” to throw down the gloves.

His surname is popular all over the NHL, and the guys might want to give him a try because of his brother, Arber.

Jean-François Chaumont asked Florian today if he expects to have to fight because of his surname, and that’s when his big brother stepped in.

The two guys answered reporters’ questions together, and Arber took the mic to say that nobody’s going to touch his little brother because he’s going to be there, too.

Florian and Arber went off laughing and it really made for a great moment in front of the cameras:

Reading between the lines, you’d think Arber and Florian would be used in the same game this week.

Will it be tomorrow against the Flyers? Tuesday against the Devils? Thursday against the Leafs?

One thing’s for sure: if it does happen, it’s going to make for a great show on the ice.

Seeing the two brothers together on the ice, squabbling in a scrum in front of the net after a whistle, it seems like I could get used to that kind of image… Hehe.

All kidding aside, it would also be a wickedly good time for the family.

We know that Arber and Florian’s mother is very involved in their lives, and we know how close the family is.

It would be magical for everyone, in the end.

