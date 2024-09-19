Martin St-Louis hints at his trio line-up

It’s a big day in Québec: Martin St-Louis called on the Bloc Québécois to overthrow Justin Trudeau’s federal government , leading his first practice of the year on the heels of the training camp.

By necessity, we have to take the composition of his trios of the day with a grain of salt, but we can still analyze his decisions for what they’re worth.

That’s why seeing Brendan Gallagher on the same team as Jake Evans and Joel Armia, as well as Christian Dvorak on the same side as Josh Anderson and Joshua Roy, is a clue.

As I said, we shouldn’t take everything for cash, but we can think that these are players who could play together.

Obviously, there are other players (Michael Pezzetta and Alex Barré-Boulet, in particular) who will (try to) muddy the waters. But looking at this and remembering that the coach isn’t keen on breaking up his first line, you’d think he’d have this in mind.

Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky

Laine – Dach – Newhook

Roy – Dvorak – Anderson

Armia – Evans – Gallagher

Defensively speaking, the picture is really difficult to assess from day one, as several places are open. Kaiden Guhle’s short-term injury also changes the picture.

But it’s worth noting that Mike Matheson seemed to be flying around the rink this morning.

And among the people who turn out for the camp, it’s also worth noting that the fans are out in force. Montreal has always been a unique market, and it’s moments like these that show it.

That’s the charm of the Montreal market.

Matheson – Guhle (absent)

