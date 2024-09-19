Skip to content
Kaiden Guhle out of action for at least a week

 Auteur: cbrown
Kaiden Guhle out of action for at least a week
Defenseman Kaiden Guhle won’t be able to start training camp at the same time as everyone else.

Why not? Because yesterday, the defender had his appendix removed. So he’ll need at least a week before being re-evaluated and potentially back on the ice.

That’s what the Habs have announced.

Details to come…

