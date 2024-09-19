Kaiden Guhle out of action for at least a week

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle won’t be able to start training camp at the same time as everyone else.

Why not? Because yesterday, the defender had his appendix removed. So he’ll need at least a week before being re-evaluated and potentially back on the ice.

That’s what the Habs have announced.

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle had his appendix removed yesterday and will be re-evaluated in a week. Defenseman Kaiden Guhle had his appendix removed yesterday and he will be reevaluated in seven days. – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 19, 2024

