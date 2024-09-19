Which coach would you like to play for: Martin St-Louis received no votes

What do we often hear about Martin St-Louis? That the guys love playing for him. And I’m sure they do.

We also hear from guys around the league that Martin St-Louis is the real star of the team and thathe’ll help his GM attract players to Montreal when the time comes.

The way he works with his players is getting a reaction, anyway.

But it’s interesting to note that, in a survey of some 36 established NHL players conducted by The Athletic, Martin St-Louis’ name didn’t come up on the heels of the following question: which coach other than your own would you like to play for?

In an article by Michael Russo, we see that the John Coopers and Paul Maurice of this world stand out.

Joel Quenneville (oh?), Jim Montgomery, Rod Brind’Amour, Jeremy Colliton, Peter DeBoer, Kris Knoblauch, Michael Peca (hum…) and John Tortorella also got at least one vote.

Other topics were discussed with the players present at the North American and European media tour, if you’re interested:

Should the NHL tweak the LTIR loophole? Should Arizona or Atlanta get another crack at expansion? Which captain and coach would you most like to play for? Should refs talk to reporters?@TheAthleticNHL‘s preseason NHL player pollhttps://t.co/8AiNvoN5wQ – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) September 19, 2024

Should we look at this (and the fact that St-Louis was ranked 23rd among NHL coaches by NHL reporters) and conclude that St-Louis is a bad coach or that he’s not what the Habs need?

You know the answer is no.

The Athletic’s question left room for only one coach. Maybe everyone would have wanted to name St-Louis after naming one of the two Florida coaches, who knows?

And with some of the responses, we see that not everyone named a current coach. That and the small sample (in which we can perhaps think of Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky, who couldn’t vote for MSL) are elements to consider in all this.

Let’s not forget that Nick Suzuki is often talked about as a coach, and I’m sure that the day the Habs have more success on the ice, it will be reflected in polls like this.

One thing for the man who hasn’t been a coach for 30 years either… and for the man who, I’m sure, has his head more in training camp than in such polls.

Overtime

