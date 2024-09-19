Robin Lehner: steps taken to terminate his Vegas contract

Robin Lehner: steps taken to terminate his Vegas contractAuteur: ataylor
A few years ago, the Vegas Golden Knights acquired Robin Lehner. In theory, he was simply supposed to back up Marc-André Fleury, but the club liked him so much that they opted to offer him a five-year, $25 million contract.
The result? Marc-André Fleury was traded to the Blackhawks in 2021 (did I say traded… or practically given away right after winning the Vézina?) and Lehner became the man to trust.
Sources: Vegas @GoldenKnights reviewing options, up to and including contract termination, after Robin Lehner failed to report for a mandatory medical exam to open training camp.
There’s a lot on the line for VGK, for Lehner and for the #NHLPA. Story:https://t.co/6r3CqAOfA0
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 19, 2024
What you need to know is that a resident of Robidas Island (i.e., a long-term injury victim) must leave his island to come and fail his physical tests and demonstrate that he’s not fit to play.
And when a guy’s really hurt, it’s not hard to prove.
This doesn’t mean that Vegas will be able to terminate his deal (the NHLPA will be sticking its nose in, clearly), but if so, Lehner won’t get the $4.5M he’s due to earn in 2024-2025.
