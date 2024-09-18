Playing time: Rob Ramage’s advice to Ivan Demidov

Ivan Demidov’s contract year in Russia isn’t ideal. After all, the Habs can’t control his playing time as easily as if he were playing in Quebec, for example.

There are still ways to talk to him, but Pascal Vincent or Martin St-Louis don’t decide his playing time.

Does this tickle the Canadiens’ fancy? According to what journalist Arpon Basu said in a Q&A session on Reddit yesterday, yes, it’s a subject that’s already been discussed in Montreal.

It’s got to work on the youngster, too. After all, since the start of the season, he’s been playing on a bottom-6 and not exactly getting the playing time that should come with a player of his stature.

That’s to be expected far from North America, but hey.

Of course, to make sure he doesn’t get discouraged along the way, the Habs can at least encourage him and give him some advice. And here’s Rob Ramage’s, as revealed to the media this morning: You don’t get bitter, you get better.

In French: On ne devient pas amer, on s’améliore.

"You don't get bitter, you get better." – Rob Ramage on Ivan Demidov's ice time with SKA

Obviously, apart from redoubling his efforts, Demidov can’t do anything else. He’ll have to earn every minute to make sure he plays as much as possible and has a great season.

That’s how hockey works.

Still on the subject of Demidov, Ramage said he liked the young Russian’s enthusiasm. He also feels he’s hungry, so he’s on the right track for what’s to come.

It remains to be seen which product will arrive in Quebec in 2025.

