“Correct”: David Reinbacher’s rookie camp fails to impress Francis Bouillon

The Canadiens’ rookie camp drew a lot of attention because of the presence of four big defensemen: Lane Hutson… and the others.

Joking aside, although the American stood out the most, Logan Mailloux, Adam Engstrom and David Reinbacher were also worth keeping an eye on. The four guys formed an impressive top-4 at the blue line.Of course, a few forwards also stood out, but the emphasis was mainly on the blue line.

While Hutson was equal to himself, Mailloux had some good flashes and Engstrom surprised us with his consistency, Reinbacher’s game was a little more forgotten in the last few days.

Some liked the game of the fifth pick of 2023, but others liked it less. Because he plays less flashy, more conservative hockey, he doesn’t stand out as much as others.

And because he didn’t play as well on Saturday, the “little details” that make coaches happy didn’t show up as much on Sunday.

When asked about this, Francis Bouillon (development coach) was not particularly complimentary. In his eyes, the Austrian defender has had a decent camp over the last few days.

Does that mean he didn’t enjoy his camp? No, it doesn’t mean that. But let’s just say I’ve never seen a Habs employee be more… complimentary of the work of one of the organization’s young prospects.

Bouillon was quick to say that it will be interesting to see what the defenseman can offer during the Flanelle’s big camp before talking about his actual rookie camp.

Rookie camp was okay. He hasn’t been the best defenseman we’ve had, but once again, we’re not worried about him. He’s a youngster, and we’re giving him time. – Francis Bouillon

Afterwards, Bouillon added some more, mentioning that he likes what he sees of him. Why do you ask? Because he plays well in every sense of the game, has a good stick and did well in Laval.

So he’s not worried – and I believe him. After all, in recent years, some guys have also been “okay” at rookie camp… before making an impact in the NHL last year.

It’s a good time to remember that two (rookie) games don’t make a career, and that we shouldn’t draw conclusions based on those games. It’s also worth remembering that Reinbacher is younger than the other three top-4 defensemen in recent days.

But still: Lane Hutson hasn’t been described as “decent” in recent days. That’s something to keep in mind about Reinbacher.

