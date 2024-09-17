Chris Wideman officially announces his retirement

Chris Wideman officially announces his retirementAuteur: jdavis
It’s official: Chris Wideman has announced his retirement.
Chris Wideman announces his retirement after six seasons in the NHL.
Read ↓ #GoHabsGo
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 17, 2024
It will be recalled that after not playing in 2023-2024 due to injury, he said he wanted to retire last April. And even though he denied it a little later, it was clear he wasn’t going to play again.
Seeing him announce his retirement after a few seasons in Montreal (two as a player) means that instead of having “once been an NHL player” who exiled himself to the KHL, he’s doing it as a member of the Flanelle.
He came a long way after Uber Gate, but he’s redeemed himself.
Even if his body can’t take it anymore, he says he’d like to find a way to give back. And that’s when you wonder if Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton might be able to make room for him somewhere in the organization.
