Chris Wideman officially announces his retirement

It’s official: Chris Wideman has announced his retirement.

Chris Wideman announces his retirement after six seasons in the NHL. Read ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/xZzgw9NQWz – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 17, 2024

The defenseman, whose contract with the Habs expired in recent months, wrote a letter that was shared by the Flanelle announcing that his days as a hockey player are behind him.No surprise, of course.

It will be recalled that after not playing in 2023-2024 due to injury, he said he wanted to retire last April. And even though he denied it a little later, it was clear he wasn’t going to play again.

Seeing him announce his retirement after a few seasons in Montreal (two as a player) means that instead of having “once been an NHL player” who exiled himself to the KHL, he’s doing it as a member of the Flanelle.

He came a long way after Uber Gate, but he’s redeemed himself.

Even if his body can’t take it anymore, he says he’d like to find a way to give back. And that’s when you wonder if Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton might be able to make room for him somewhere in the organization.

Nothing has been announced by the club.

