59 players invited to this year’s Canadian camp

 Auteur: jdavis
Credit: Getty Images
The smell of hockey is back in town.

Yesterday, the Canadiens presented their annual golf tournament for the Canadiens Children’s Foundation, and tomorrow the team’s training camp gets underway.

At this point, the organization unveiled the identities of the players who will be taking part in this year’s camp.

The list includes 59 players.

We’re talking about 35 forwards, 17 defensemen and seven goalkeepers (including Carey Price).

There are also three guest players (Charles Savoie, Logan Nijhoff and Simon Motew) and one player without a contract.

If we compare the current situation to last year, we realize that far fewer players are invited to camp this year.

We made the leap, after all, when the Habs invited 72 players to camp in the fall of 2023.

It was 74 players invited to camp in 2022…

All this to say that it’s going to make things easier for the executives in Montreal.

There will be fewer players to evaluate, and at this level, I have the impression that management is starting to get an idea of what they have on hand.

Let’s not forget that Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes took over during the 21-22 season. They wanted to invite more guys than not enough in the summer of 2022 and 2023 because they had players there they didn’t know much about, but things are different today.

Anyways.

It should be noted that the (official) training camp begins tomorrow with physical testing, and that the players will take to the ice on Thursday morning.

Martin St-Louis will address the media tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.

