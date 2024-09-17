59 players invited to this year’s Canadian camp

59 players invited to this year’s Canadian campAuteur: jdavis
Yesterday, the Canadiens presented their annual golf tournament for the Canadiens Children’s Foundation, and tomorrow the team’s training camp gets underway.
At this point, the organization unveiled the identities of the players who will be taking part in this year’s camp.
We’re talking about 35 forwards, 17 defensemen and seven goalkeepers (including Carey Price).
Fifty-nine players will report to the Canadiens’ Training Camp starting Wednesday
Press release ↓ #GoHabsGo | @FordCanadahttps://t.co/BLbwX6OjSW
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 17, 2024
It was 74 players invited to camp in 2022…
All this to say that it’s going to make things easier for the executives in Montreal.
Let’s not forget that Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes took over during the 21-22 season. They wanted to invite more guys than not enough in the summer of 2022 and 2023 because they had players there they didn’t know much about, but things are different today.
– Of note :
#Habs training camp key dates:
– Sept 18: medicals/physicals
– Sept 19: first on-ice sessions
– Oct 2-4: team bonding trip (Mont-Tremblant)
**season games: September 23rd (vs. PHI), 24th (vs. NJ), 26th (@ TOR), 28th (vs. TOR), October 1st (vs. OTT) & 5th (@ OTT)**
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 17, 2024
– Not a good sign…
At the evaluation camp in Buffalo, Cayden Lindstrom’s agent asked reporters to avoid questions about his client’s injury. Three months later, the back still seems problematic. To be continued after tomorrow’s medical examinations https://t.co/X8akrXqdNu
– Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) September 17, 2024
– Still.
Tens of thousands of people watched the media arrangements for the @CHCFondation golf tournament yesterday on @RDSca (1st channel).
– Live (8am to noon): 31,000 average viewers per minute.
– Replay (1pm to 5pm): 41,000.
(There were more people for the repeat)
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 17, 2024
– Wow…
All the potential changes to the standings based on the results of Wednesday’s games.
Montreal’s terrible goal differential makes it almost mathematically impossible for the Impact to qualify in the event of a tie for 9th place#CFMTL
Graphic credit:.. . pic.twitter.com/fOY7Sl9NoI
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) September 17, 2024