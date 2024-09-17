59 players invited to this year’s Canadian camp

The smell of hockey is back in town.

Yesterday, the Canadiens presented their annual golf tournament for the Canadiens Children’s Foundation, and tomorrow the team’s training camp gets underway.

At this point, the organization unveiled the identities of the players who will be taking part in this year’s camp.

The list includes 59 players.

We’re talking about 35 forwards, 17 defensemen and seven goalkeepers (including Carey Price).

Fifty-nine players will report to the Canadiens’ Training Camp starting Wednesday Press release ↓ #GoHabsGo | @FordCanadahttps://t.co/BLbwX6OjSW – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 17, 2024

There are also three guest players (Charles Savoie, Logan Nijhoff and Simon Motew) and one player without a contract.If we compare the current situation to last year, we realize that far fewer players are invited to camp this year.We made the leap, after all, when the Habs invited 72 players to camp in the fall of 2023.

It was 74 players invited to camp in 2022…

All this to say that it’s going to make things easier for the executives in Montreal.

There will be fewer players to evaluate, and at this level, I have the impression that management is starting to get an idea of what they have on hand.

Let’s not forget that Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes took over during the 21-22 season. They wanted to invite more guys than not enough in the summer of 2022 and 2023 because they had players there they didn’t know much about, but things are different today.

Anyways.It should be noted that the (official) training camp begins tomorrow with physical testing, and that the players will take to the ice on Thursday morning.Martin St-Louis will address the media tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.

#Habs training camp key dates:

– Sept 18: medicals/physicals

– Sept 19: first on-ice sessions

– Oct 2-4: team bonding trip (Mont-Tremblant)

**season games: September 23rd (vs. PHI), 24th (vs. NJ), 26th (@ TOR), 28th (vs. TOR), October 1st (vs. OTT) & 5th (@ OTT)** – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 17, 2024

At the evaluation camp in Buffalo, Cayden Lindstrom’s agent asked reporters to avoid questions about his client’s injury. Three months later, the back still seems problematic. To be continued after tomorrow’s medical examinations https://t.co/X8akrXqdNu – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) September 17, 2024

Tens of thousands of people watched the media arrangements for the @CHCFondation golf tournament yesterday on @RDSca (1st channel). – Live (8am to noon): 31,000 average viewers per minute. – Replay (1pm to 5pm): 41,000. (There were more people for the repeat) – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 17, 2024

