Grosseur des glaces: Engström and Reinbacher start behind the rest of the group

Adam Engström and David Reinbacher are among the organization’s young defensemen with great potential.

In recent days, they have had the opportunity to showcase their talents at the Bell Centre, in games against Toronto Maple Leafs prospects.

But unlike players like Lane Hutson or Logan Mailloux, Engström and Reinbacher are starting out a little further away… Because they’re not yet used to the size of the ice in North America.

That’s why Francis Bouillon wants to give Engström and Reinbacher time to acclimatize to their new surroundings.

I had a hard time […] The space on the ice is different, so you have to adjust your reaction time. – Francis Bouillon

The former Habs defenseman knows the drill, having played in Europe at the end of his career. He had to adapt to the style of play on big ice, and that can take time:

The opposite is also true for guys arriving from Europe…

The quote above was taken from an article (by La Presse canadienne) published on the Radio-Canada website:

Reinbacher played a few games for the Rocket at the end of last season, but it’s going to take more time for him to adapt to the smaller ice rinks.

Remember that Francis Bouillon found his rookie camp “decent”… Is it partly because of his adaptation to smaller surfaces?

The same goes for Engström. We saw him at the development camp in the summer of 2023 (he didn’t take part in this year’s camp), but otherwise… His experience on smaller rinks isn’t huge.

There will certainly be a period of adaptation for both defensemen, because they’re also arriving in a brand-new environment.

A new coach, new team-mates, small rinks, life outside the rink… It can get intense for a youngster.

Overtime

That said, Francis Bouillon makes an interesting point when he says that they need to be given time.And what that tells me is that the chances of either defenseman starting the season in Montreal are slim to none, barring a major surprise.

