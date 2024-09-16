Nick Suzuki doesn’t want the Canadiens to be sellers at the next deadline

Nick Suzuki doesn’t want the Canadiens to be sellers at the next deadlineAuteur: jwilliams
As you no doubt know, the new watchword is that the Habs are “in the mix” this season.
In the mix means the club will be able to stay in the hunt, but it doesn’t mean the club has to make the playoffs. That’s how Geoff Molson and his hockey boys see it.
However, it’s also interesting to note that for Nick Suzuki, the club’s captain, being on a bad team doesn’t just mean losing games: it also means losing guys.
Suzuki was clear: he doesn’t want his club to be a seller at the deadline. He has found the process difficult in recent years and doesn’t want to go through that again this season.
That’s what he said at the golf tournament.
David Savard, Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans and Alex Barré-Boulet will all be free agents at the end of the season. These are the big names of the crop – for now.
We’ll see.
Obviously, it’s still too early to ask these questions. But in the bedroom, there’s sure to be a lot of talk in Montreal this year. It’s up to them to get what they want.
