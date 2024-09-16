Golf tournament: everyone is happy, fit and talking about “being in the mix”.

Right now, if you look at the standings, nobody is out of the playoff race. That’s why every year, at the golf tournament, the organization’s prospects are high.

And this year is no exception.

It started with Geoff Molson, and other executives have followed suit, but it’s clear that the expression “in the mix” is all the rage. It’s clearly replacing the famous P-word.

“I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year.” – Nick Suzuki pic.twitter.com/XVNsFiq12o – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) September 16, 2024

And you can feel the enthusiasm.We can talk about Cole Caufield, who wants to play meaningful games later in the season. We can talk about the healthy return of Kirby Dach and the addition of Patrik Laine. We can talk about Martin St-Louis, who wants to have a tough team to play against. We can talk about Nick Suzuki, who wants to see the Habs surprise.

No matter what words the guys use, you can sense that there’s a lot of hope right now. And with the club needing to move forward, it’s probably a good thing the guys feel the same way.

We’ll see how long hope remains in town.

While we’re on the subject of the golf tournament, there are a number of things that are getting a lot of attention at the moment. After all, when everyone’s talking, you get a few notable quotes.

What do I take away from the players’ statements?

1. Juraj Slafkovsky is in great shape. He’s down to 223 pounds, which makes him a little thinner than he used to be. But he still looks pretty fit on the ice.

Note that he won’t reveal his goal target this year.

Slafkovsky says he’s set some goals for this season but he isn’t going to share what they are. Says he’ll let us know if he reached them at the end of the season #Habs pic.twitter.com/i69FGYlVCx – Douglas Gelevan (@DGelevan) September 16, 2024

2. Kirby Dach feels great and thinks he could have played at the end of the season. A few months later, he’s in great shape and ready for the next challenge: helping the Habs get to the next level.

He doesn’t feel he’s lost his season in 2023-2024, because he’s learned a lot from the bridge.

Montembeault – says hoping to be good enough to be in conversation to be one of 3 goalies part of team Canada at four nations face off this winter #Habs pic.twitter.com/fBUolZnzYk – Douglas Gelevan (@DGelevan) September 16, 2024

3. Samuel Montembeault will be goaltender #1 this year. He obviously wants to help the Habs win, but he also wants to be one of the top three Canadian-born goalies at the start of the season.And why? Because he wants to play in the Four Nations Tournament.4. Asked about Lane Hutson, Nick Suzuki mentioned that he sees comparisons with Quinn Hughes because of the way he moves the puck at the blue line.

That’s something.

5. Patrik Laine, if healthy and happy, feels he can reach the next level. And to do it for the best fans in the world (not against the best fans in the world), that’s good enough for him.

He wants to have fun and help the Habs, but that doesn’t mean he’s a savior. GM Kent Hughes knows he’ll have to take his time with his new forward, given everything he’s been through recently.

On the other hand, Hughes doesn’t want to identify Patrik Laine as a savior. “He’s been through some tough things in his personal life .” https://t.co/AcjyhvqfAO – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 16, 2024

6. Questioned by Marc Denis in a one-on-one interview, Kent Hughes expects everyone to be healthy enough to jump on the ice at the start of camp.

Apart from Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, of course.

7. Of course, Cole Caufield was asked about the number change. The forward took the opportunity to pay tribute to Johnny Gaudreau, for whom he’ll be taking #13.

Overtime

He recalled how important Gaudreau was to him. He wants to continue his legacy in the NHL.

