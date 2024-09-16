Skip to content
News

Sidney Crosby signs a contract extension with Pittsburgh

 Auteur: jdavis
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Sidney Crosby signs a contract extension with Pittsburgh
Credit: Getty Images

It’s done, ladies and gentlemen.

Sidney Crosby has finally agreed on the terms of a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We’re talking about a two-season deal that will pay him $8.7 million annually.

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content