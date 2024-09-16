Sidney Crosby signs a contract extension with Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby signs a contract extension with PittsburghAuteur: jdavis
It’s done, ladies and gentlemen.
We’re talking about a two-season deal that will pay him $8.7 million annually.
THE CAPTAIN IS COMMITTED.
The Penguins have re-signed Sidney Crosby to a two-year contract extension, running through the 2026.27 season and carrying an average annual value of $8.7 million.
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 16, 2024
