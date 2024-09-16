Jeff Gorton: Nick Suzuki is a #1 center… and maybe even more!

Is Nick Suzuki a number one center in the National League?

That’s a question we’ve heard a lot in recent years.

And Jeff Gorton seems to be tired of being asked it.

The Habs VP talked about the captain this morning on English-language sports radio (TSN 690) during the golf tournament and said it’s crazy that some people don’t see Suzuki as a first center.

For me, there’s no doubt he’s a #1 center. And maybe even more. – Jeff Gorton

For Gorton, #14 even has the potential to be more than a first center:Gorton could have pulled out the old tape and simply said that Suzuki is a #1 center, but he went further than that.

In the VP’s eyes, Suzuki can become an elite NHL player because he’s “so underrated”.

Yeah, let’s just say Jeff Gorton gave his player some love:

Gorton: There’s no question he’s a number 1 center https://t.co/LIgV8xFhVo – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 16, 2024

At the end of last season, Kent Hughes said that the organization doesn’t want to block its players from stealing chairs.

To put it another way, the GM made it known that he’s not closed to the idea of internal competition, because it’s by pushing themselves that the guys will become better.

Perhaps there isn’t a player on the Habs who will be able to steal Nick Suzuki’s chair at the center of the first line. Kirby Dach seems to have the potential to make it happen, but there’s some uncertainty in his case due to his fairly extensive injury history.

That said… If no one can steal the captain’s chair, you have to understand that Jeff Gorton is comfortable with Nick Suzuki in the #1 role.

And that’s what’s important at the end of the day.

It’s also worth noting that, during his short appearance on TSN 690, Jeff Gorton said he doesn’t expect to see the line-up of Caufield, Suzuki and Slafkovsky dismantled before the start of the season.

Overtime

The three guys were too good together in the last half of the 23-24 season not to be given the chance to shine again.

