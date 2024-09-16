Geoff Molson wants his team to fight for the playoffs

Geoff Molson wants his team to fight for the playoffsAuteur: mgarcia
#Habs owner Geoff Molson on heading into Year 3 of their rebuild: “there’s every reason to believe we’d be in the mix competing for a playoff spot”
In his eyes, it will be important to see how the club progresses. That’s what he wants to focus on, given that it’s still possible for the club to miss the playoffs.
After all, he’s not saying you have to make them, but you have to be in the mix.
“We’re entering year 3 of our rebuild, and I’m really excited about next season and seeing how we progress!”
– Geoff Molson
He especially likes Gorton’s experience with Kent Hughes and Martin St-Louis, three men who have good chemistry together.
It’s clear that the owner wants to raise expectations for this season, without necessarily saying that the club will make the playoffs. A step has obviously been taken in his eyes.
– Jeff Gorton talks about playing big games in April.
Gorton “where were going next excites me”
Like Molson, also uses the phrase “in the mix” to describe what he expects this year. Says that means to be in the playoff race / picture post trade deadline.
“Playing games in April that really really matter” #Habs pic.twitter.com/pR2PWLfJbm
