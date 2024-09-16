Skip to content
Logan Mailloux: “the captain” has the tools for the NHL

Credit: Getty Images

The rookie tournament is behind us. Now it’s time for the golf tournament.

Of course, on the heels of the rookie tournament, we’ll focus on the performances of the defensemen.

How can we overlook Lane Hutson’s performance in particular? We know we shouldn’t draw conclusions based on these games, but he was really strong. He played to his strengths, in fact.

But we also need to talk a little about Logan Mailloux.

The right-handed defenseman, who acted as captain for the weekend’s games, was the experienced guy the Habs were hoping for. He wasn’t perfect, but he played solid, attacking hockey.

He also stood up for Lane Hutson, his partner.

In fact, as Simon-Olivier Lorange (La Presse) points out, Pascal Vincent believes that what we’re seeing right now is just “the tip of the iceberg” in the Ontarian’s case.

Because defensemen become the best version of themselves in their late twenties, according to the Rocket pilot, Mailloux will have time to continue developing.

And Pascal Vincent obviously believes in him.

He’s got a lot of tools. I think he’ll take them to the NHL. – Pascal Vincent on Logan Mailloux

The Laval head coach took a long time to answer a question about the potential for Mailloux to transfer his skills to the NHL, so it’s safe to assume that he has his doubts.

More so than about Lane Hutson, towards whom he didn’t hesitate to answer questions.

You’d think that playing under Vincent in Laval at the start of the season would be a real possibility for Mailloux, who was still wearing a “C” on his jersey this weekend.

That’s significant, after all that’s happened in his case over the past four years.

But we can also assume that Vincent, who has seen what a leader Mailloux has been in the room in recent days, sees a path for Mailloux to the Habs’ blue line. He must surely think he can help him get to the next level.

Remember that the Habs reportedly refused to trade Mailloux for Trevor Zegras. Isn’t that worth something?

Overtime

– It starts soon.

