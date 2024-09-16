David Reinbacher wasn’t at his best, but he did what he had to do

How did you find David Reinbacher’s weekend?

The defenseman played both games against Leaf prospects, and it seems that no two people think alike when it comes to his performance.Some (like me) think he did well, while others would have liked to see him stand out on the ice. Georges Laraque, for example, belongs to the latter group:

No, we didn’t see Reinbacher outwit everyone on the ice to go score a goal.

We didn’t see him make any daring feints on the ice, and he wasn’t necessarily spectacular either.

But Reinbacher did what he was asked to do: he was solid in all three zones of the rink, he was good against the opposition’s best players and he didn’t get into trouble because of one or more bad decisions. He even picked up two assists!

That’s the main thing to take away from his two games this weekend.

Because, in the end, even if Reinbacher has great potential and was drafted 5th overall in 2023, we may never see him bring the crowd to its feet at the Bell Centre because of his style.Arpon Basu explains it well in an article published earlier today: Reinbacher must be evaluated on the basis of his strengths.

And again, just because the defenseman wasn’t flashy on the ice doesn’t mean he didn’t play well. Reinbacher wasn’t drafted to be flashy on the ice, he was drafted because he has defensive qualities and because he’s reliable on the ice.

As I work on what we learned at the Canadiens golf tournament, there was a lot to take away from the just completed rookie camp. On David Reinbacher’s new perspective, a surprise attendee at Adam Nicholas’ summer camp and other notes: https://t.co/O5u86Fhtyn – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 16, 2024

With all the other quality defensemen in Montreal, it sometimes seems like David Reinbacher is forgotten.

And I don’t think that’s a bad thing.

Right now, all eyes are on Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux, who were excellent over the weekend.

That said, it takes a little less pressure off Reinbacher’s shoulders, and in an intense market like Montreal, maybe that can help him stay calm and focused on his performance.

In conclusion, David Reinbacher had a great weekend, even if he wasn’t the best player on the ice.

He’s going to have to get used to that, because that’s his style as a defender. And that’s not a bad thing either.

