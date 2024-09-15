Habs defenders bring their game to the game

“You have to bring YOUR game to THE game.”

Ah, that famous Martin St-Louis phrase:This quote is by far my favorite from the Montreal Canadiens head coach.

The meaning is clear, and that’s what he wants to see from his players.

On Sunday, the Habs’ rookies took on the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second time in as many nights.

Once again, the Habs failed to emerge from the Bell Centre with a victory However, several players stood out in both games.In particular, the defensive quartet of Lane Hutson, David Reinbacher, Logan Mailloux and Adam Engstrom stood out.They really brought their game into the game.Hutson did what he does best: dancing with the puck and creating scoring opportunities.David Reinbacher played HIS game by keeping it simple.We saw him supporting the attack too, which is very encouraging.

Adam Engstrom proved he’s the kind of reliable defenseman who stays very calm on the ice.

And Mailloux made the most of his late-game garnet to tie the game, although I expected more from him this weekend.

Almost everyone expected Hutson to be dominant, and he lived up to the fans’ expectations.

He showed everyone that he can dance with the puck and that he’s the “wow” factor the Habs have been waiting for.

It’s been 5 minutes since the game started. Every time Lane Hutson goes up with the puck, you can hear the fans. There’s a real buzz. @DLCoulisses – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 15, 2024

Every time he got the puck, the fans were cheering for him to make a highlight.

Although Hutson has yet to win a game in a Habs uniform, he once again stood out, moving the puck well to set up Mailloux’s goal.

Here’s the full sequence. Hutson once again just making everyone focus on him, and Mailloux is all alone for his eventual goal. Hutson ends up with another assist pic.twitter.com/2rk0QoG2XO – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) September 15, 2024

The sequence bears a striking resemblance to the two assists the young American collected in his first two NHL games at the end of last season.

As for David Reinbacher, don’t expect to see him dancing like that, as it’s definitely not his style.

Most of the Reinbacher goal clips going around have only been of the little snap finish, but a nicer play in neutral ice. Didn’t see much of this in Kloten. Great first AHL goal. pic.twitter.com/097kWmJrsP – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) March 23, 2024

His game is to keep things simple and efficient, without making too many mistakes.We also know he can support the forward, as he did in his very first AHL game last year.Even today, he still managed to get forward, picking up an assist on the second goal of the last rookie game

If there’s one guy who was flying under the radar more than the other three, it’s Adam Engstrom.

And he proved that he’s a lot closer to the NHL than you’d think.

He’ll definitely have an important role to play with the Laval Rocket this season.

His composure on the ice is worth a lot.He always seems to be in a good position, and can both support the forward and shut down opposing players, all the while having a very good skating stroke.

As for Mailloux, I was a little more disappointed, although he didn’t do badly.

Let’s just say I expected him to be more dominant.

On the other hand, he used his lethal weapon to good effect: his shot.

It was he who tied the game at the end of Hutson’s fine possession to give the fans hope.

Victory eluded the Habs, but the future is undoubtedly bright, especially on the blue line.The way Hutson performed, it would be surprising not to see him start the season in Montreal.On the other hand, Mailloux, Reinbacher and Engstrom are likely to be three pillars of the Rocket blue line.

We can’t wait to see what the season has in store for us.

