Habs defenders bring their game to the game

“You have to bring YOUR game to THE game.”
The meaning is clear, and that’s what he wants to see from his players.
On Sunday, the Habs’ rookies took on the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second time in as many nights.
Adam Engstrom proved he’s the kind of reliable defenseman who stays very calm on the ice.
Almost everyone expected Hutson to be dominant, and he lived up to the fans’ expectations.
He showed everyone that he can dance with the puck and that he’s the “wow” factor the Habs have been waiting for.
It’s been 5 minutes since the game started.
Every time Lane Hutson goes up with the puck, you can hear the fans.
There’s a real buzz. @DLCoulisses
– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 15, 2024
Although Hutson has yet to win a game in a Habs uniform, he once again stood out, moving the puck well to set up Mailloux’s goal.
Here’s the full sequence. Hutson once again just making everyone focus on him, and Mailloux is all alone for his eventual goal.
Hutson ends up with another assist pic.twitter.com/2rk0QoG2XO
– Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) September 15, 2024
As for David Reinbacher, don’t expect to see him dancing like that, as it’s definitely not his style.
Most of the Reinbacher goal clips going around have only been of the little snap finish, but a nicer play in neutral ice. Didn’t see much of this in Kloten. Great first AHL goal. pic.twitter.com/097kWmJrsP
– Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) March 23, 2024
If there’s one guy who was flying under the radar more than the other three, it’s Adam Engstrom.
And he proved that he’s a lot closer to the NHL than you’d think.
He’ll definitely have an important role to play with the Laval Rocket this season.
As for Mailloux, I was a little more disappointed, although he didn’t do badly.
Let’s just say I expected him to be more dominant.
It was he who tied the game at the end of Hutson’s fine possession to give the fans hope.
We can’t wait to see what the season has in store for us.
