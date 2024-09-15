Rookie match: another defeat despite several fine performances

On Sunday, September 15, the Montreal Canadiens’ final rookie game took place.
Comparing today’s Habs line-up with yesterday’s, there are no major changes.
Today’s lineup
Today’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RYb8LOXTtk
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 15, 2024
Here are 10 important points from Montreal’s final rookie duel, which ended 5-4:
Even though he was rather self-effacing in the rookies’ first match, the young Austrian quickly gained confidence.
He wasn’t afraid to support the attack, and even picked up a fine pass to set up Jared Davidson’s goal, which tied the game in the second period.
Tie game thanks to Jared Davidson!
Tie game thanks to Jared Davidson!
TOR 2, MTL 2#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1BGzXRIIrk
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 15, 2024
We know that Reinbacher has good size despite his young age, and that he’s capable of distributing good checks.
However, he’ll have to be careful, as he could have caused a serious injury after pushing Fraser Minten close to the boards.
#Leafs prospect Fraser Minten was slow to get up after this hit in the corner.
He wasn’t in his usual spot with Easton Cowan on the PK at the end of the period. pic.twitter.com/lkDUE7nXGB
– Nick Barden (@nickbarden) September 15, 2024
Minten left late in the second period and we got confirmation that he won’t be back in the game as a precautionary measure.
Let’s hope it’s nothing serious in his case.
One thing’s for sure, Reinbacher will have to watch his physical play if he doesn’t want to risk a suspension.
2. On the Leafs’ side, one player stood out this rookie weekend, especially in this second duel, and that’s Roni Hirvonen.
Roni Hirvonen buries Cade Webber’s feed. 1-0 Leafs pic.twitter.com/ClrvNs9F7n
– Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) September 15, 2024
Roni Hirvonen is cookin’ today for the Leafs
pic.twitter.com/59TRx2tqFd
– SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) September 15, 2024
His spot in the Toronto Marlies lineup is guaranteed and he should be an important player in the Leafs’ training camp.
On the other hand, by playing like this, he can force the Leafs’ management to find a roster spot for him.
Emil Heineman, however, started the comeback following Hirvonen’s two goals, bringing the score to 2-1.
On the other hand, he wasn’t afraid to support the attack and use his shot.
Emil Heineman reduces the gap on the rebound!
Emil Heineman buries the rebound!
TOR 2, MTL 1#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rx0IziHHLP
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 15, 2024
If none of these three ever make it into the Habs line-up, they could very well be the Rocket’s first line for the majority of the season.
Yesterday, it wasn’t a headline-making performance for the Slovak.
Filip Mesar is more creative today.
We’ve been using him mostly on the wing since the start of the game. A glimpse of his role this season in Laval? @DLCoulisses
– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 15, 2024
Honestly, I see him much more as a winger. He doesn’t really have the profile of a center forward.
Florian Xhekaj (6ft4), Tyler Thorpe (6ft5) and Luke Tuch (6ft2) are three big guys and they weren’t gentle with their opponents.
Their aggressive, heavy-handed play allowed this line to get some interesting offensive looks by forcing the Leafs’ players to play on their heels.
In the third period, the line’s imposing style of play paid off, as Tyler Thorpe completed the play started by the youngest Xhekaj brother.
The Leafs were quick to respond to the habs’ two goals, but Thorpe tied it again.
Tied by Thorpe!
ler Thorpe
TOR 3, MTL 3
#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1dUxcoVyzV
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 15, 2024
He’s obviously a great rebounder, his agility on skates is incredible and there’s a reason why fans get excited every time he goes up with the puck.
We’re 5 minutes into the game.
Every time Lane Hutson goes up with the puck, you can hear the fans.
There’s a real buzz. @DLCoulisses
– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 15, 2024
In my opinion, I don’t think it will be difficult to find a place for him in the big club’s lineup if he continues to be this dominant.
On the other hand, Hutson doesn’t seem to be too fragile.
He suffered a big check, but was able to keep going and it didn’t slow him down.
Big hit, but Hutson has kept playing and seems fine. https://t.co/DFWrSsMee6
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 15, 2024
While Hutson was flamboyant, we really shouldn’t forget defenseman Adam Engstrom.
On this Sunday, Engstrom didn’t intend to disappoint management, and he played a strong game once again.
#Habs defence prospect Adam Engstrom standing out for second straight Prospect Showdown game at Bell Centre #HabsIO
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 15, 2024
Engstrom’s defensive game is very good and supports the forward well.
8. Once again, it was Logan Mailloux who wore the captain’s “C” for this match.
It’s another fine gesture of confidence for the young right-handed defender.
Mailloux’s deputies were the same: Owen Beck and Sean Farrell.
That said, I wouldn’t mind seeing Arber Xhekaj and Logan Mailloux as a third pair in Montreal, as they did well together in Laval last year.
Jakub Dobes isn’t here either, and it would have been nice to see him play.
We preferred to let him rest, as he should be Laval’s #1 goaltender for the entire season.
And it seems so, because in today’s game, his save percentage wasn’t very good, as Grant McCagg reported.
It’s too bad that none of Montreal’s drafted goalies could participate. The save percentage hasn’t been great so far.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 15, 2024
Shots on goal after one period were 15-8 in favor of the Canadiens’ hopes.
However, things tightened up in front of the Canadiens’ net in the second period.
Despite a quick goal by Hirvonen, his second of the game, the Leafs led in shots and Drobac wasn’t bad.
However, he’s not professional-caliber and you can see it when he has trouble tracking the puck.
Grant McCagg has noticed this and, indeed, he doesn’t inspire much confidence.
Drobac is not very good at tracking the puck.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 15, 2024
The third period was much tougher for Dobrac, who allowed a weak goal late in the 3ᵉ period on a power play.
First, Logan Mailloux tied the game in the 3ᵉ period to make it 4-4 with five minutes remaining.
It ain’t over ’til it’s over
It ain’t over ’til it’s over
TOR 4, MTL 4#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/pFGEZT0B2i
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 15, 2024
The Habs didn’t give up, buzzing in the offensive zone following the goal, but the Montreal club was unable to recreate the tie.
And so, with a score of 5-4, the Habs’ rookies fell to the Maple Leafs’ hopefuls.
Overtime
– Wow!
#Habs announce that $365,000 was raised for Canadiens Children’s Foundation from the two Prospect Showdown games this weekend at Bell Centre. #HabsIO
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 15, 2024
– Beautiful play.
What a play by Leo Jimenez to turn two!
: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/78WkFcRODy
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 15, 2024
– The rookie seems to have it too easy in the WNBA.
Caitlin Clark from WAY downtown to give her 14 PTS in the first half! pic.twitter.com/BRuit8hta8
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 15, 2024