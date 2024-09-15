Rookie match: another defeat despite several fine performances

On Sunday, September 15, the Montreal Canadiens’ final rookie game took place.

Comparing today’s Habs line-up with yesterday’s, there are no major changes.

Matteo Dobrac will be the starting goaltender, while defenseman Simon Motew leaves his place to Emanuelson Charbonneau.Forwards Israel Mianscum and Justin Larose are replaced by Logan Nijhiff and Maxime Pellerin.

Here are 10 important points from Montreal’s final rookie duel, which ended 5-4:

David Reinbacher impressed me the most on Sunday afternoon.

Even though he was rather self-effacing in the rookies’ first match, the young Austrian quickly gained confidence.

He wasn’t afraid to support the attack, and even picked up a fine pass to set up Jared Davidson’s goal, which tied the game in the second period.

He got some power play time and did very well when he was on it.He skated well, moved the puck well and was patient with the disc.

We know that Reinbacher has good size despite his young age, and that he’s capable of distributing good checks.

However, he’ll have to be careful, as he could have caused a serious injury after pushing Fraser Minten close to the boards.

Minten left late in the second period and we got confirmation that he won’t be back in the game as a precautionary measure.

Let’s hope it’s nothing serious in his case.

One thing’s for sure, Reinbacher will have to watch his physical play if he doesn’t want to risk a suspension.

2. On the Leafs’ side, one player stood out this rookie weekend, especially in this second duel, and that’s Roni Hirvonen.

The Finn scored the first two goals of the game, and was also a standout yesterday.Here are his two goals today.Hirvonen definitely wants to break into the Leafs lineup.

His spot in the Toronto Marlies lineup is guaranteed and he should be an important player in the Leafs’ training camp.

On the other hand, by playing like this, he can force the Leafs’ management to find a roster spot for him.

Emil Heineman, however, started the comeback following Hirvonen’s two goals, bringing the score to 2-1.

Jared Davidson completed the comeback with the beautiful play initiated by Reinbacher.In my opinion, after the two rookie games, Owen Beck was the best forward.As we know, he was very good defensively, winning a majority of face-offs.

On the other hand, he wasn’t afraid to support the attack and use his shot.

On the first goal of the game, scored by Heineman, Sean Farrell served a beautiful pass to Beck, who launched a shot on the rebound.The shot created a rebound and Heineman was well placed to thread the needle.There was a real sense of complicity between the three players on the first line.However, if one of these players were to break into the Habs lineup, Owen Beck would be my pick.Farrell and Heineman should play an important role in Laval, and if an offensive need arises during the season, they could be a recall option.On the other hand, Beck has the best profile of the three for a bottom-6 role .

If none of these three ever make it into the Habs line-up, they could very well be the Rocket’s first line for the majority of the season.

Filip Mesar must really be having a good rookie camp, because some people are starting to give up on him

Yesterday, it wasn’t a headline-making performance for the Slovak.

Today, it was a different story.He was more involved offensively and created some good chances.My colleague Marc-Olivier Cook, who was on site, reported that Mesar was mostly used on the wing today.

Honestly, I see him much more as a winger. He doesn’t really have the profile of a center forward.

We could actually see him play on the wing in Laval this season, and his creativity will be an important asset in his game.The Habs kept much the same line-up as yesterday, with the first three trios intact.The third line was very interesting to watch, as it is very imposing.

Florian Xhekaj (6ft4), Tyler Thorpe (6ft5) and Luke Tuch (6ft2) are three big guys and they weren’t gentle with their opponents.

Their aggressive, heavy-handed play allowed this line to get some interesting offensive looks by forcing the Leafs’ players to play on their heels.

In the third period, the line’s imposing style of play paid off, as Tyler Thorpe completed the play started by the youngest Xhekaj brother.

The Leafs were quick to respond to the habs’ two goals, but Thorpe tied it again.

Tied by Thorpe! ler Thorpe TOR 3, MTL 3

Logically, unless he causes a major surprise, Thorpe should return to junior with the Vancouver Giants.His experience and two good games this weekend will only be beneficial for another season in the WHL.Once again, Lane Hutson showed some very nice things.

He’s obviously a great rebounder, his agility on skates is incredible and there’s a reason why fans get excited every time he goes up with the puck.

In my opinion, I don’t think it will be difficult to find a place for him in the big club’s lineup if he continues to be this dominant.

His small size may worry many, and rightly so.

On the other hand, Hutson doesn’t seem to be too fragile.

He suffered a big check, but was able to keep going and it didn’t slow him down.

While Hutson was flamboyant, we really shouldn’t forget defenseman Adam Engstrom.

Yesterday, Engstrom had a strong game.He even scored a goal, but above all he was involved in all facets of the game.

On this Sunday, Engstrom didn’t intend to disappoint management, and he played a strong game once again.

Engstrom’s defensive game is very good and supports the forward well.

He had some nice offensive sequences, while remaining a reliable player in his zone.His experience in the professional ranks in Europe definitely helps him against young players.His presence in Laval will be welcome this season.

8. Once again, it was Logan Mailloux who wore the captain’s “C” for this match.

It’s another fine gesture of confidence for the young right-handed defender.

Mailloux’s deputies were the same: Owen Beck and Sean Farrell.

Unless they break into the Habs line-up, these three players should be mainstays in the Laval Rocket line-up in 2024-25.

That said, I wouldn’t mind seeing Arber Xhekaj and Logan Mailloux as a third pair in Montreal, as they did well together in Laval last year.

With the injury to Quentin Miller, none of the goalies drafted by the Habs could take part in the rookie games.

Jakub Dobes isn’t here either, and it would have been nice to see him play.

We preferred to let him rest, as he should be Laval’s #1 goaltender for the entire season.

And it seems so, because in today’s game, his save percentage wasn’t very good, as Grant McCagg reported.

Shots on goal after one period were 15-8 in favor of the Canadiens’ hopes.

However, things tightened up in front of the Canadiens’ net in the second period.

Despite a quick goal by Hirvonen, his second of the game, the Leafs led in shots and Drobac wasn’t bad.

However, he’s not professional-caliber and you can see it when he has trouble tracking the puck.

Grant McCagg has noticed this and, indeed, he doesn’t inspire much confidence.

The third period was much tougher for Dobrac, who allowed a weak goal late in the 3ᵉ period on a power play.

It was the goal that cost the Habs the game.As a final point, the end of the match itself was very intense.

First, Logan Mailloux tied the game in the 3ᵉ period to make it 4-4 with five minutes remaining.

With just over two minutes left in the game, still tied, the Habs were awarded a penalty and the Leafs had no intention of missing such an opportunity.Marshall Finnie took advantage of the power play to give his team the lead.Once again, indiscipline cost the Habs dearly.Yesterday, the Leafs scored all three of their goals on the power play.The Leafs made the most of their man-advantage opportunities this weekend.

The Habs didn’t give up, buzzing in the offensive zone following the goal, but the Montreal club was unable to recreate the tie.

And so, with a score of 5-4, the Habs’ rookies fell to the Maple Leafs’ hopefuls.

