Skip to content
News

Adam Engstrom: he does more than enough to bring his name into the conversation

 Auteur: mgarcia
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Adam Engstrom: he does more than enough to bring his name into the conversation
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Yesterday, we were finally treated to some Montreal Canadiens hockey against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

The return of hockey had been eagerly awaited for months, and now it’s here, as the Habs rookies impressed in a 4-3 shootout loss.

The atmosphere on site was simply incredible, with over 20,000 people in attendance for just a rookie game. It was truly magical, as Pascal Vincent affirmed.

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by RDS (@rds)

Of course, it was all the more magical thanks to Lane Hutson, who wowed the gallery throughout the game.

However, in Hutson’s shadow, another defenseman who stood out, and who wasn’t expected as much as the top-3, was Adam Engstrom.

After a very ordinary, nervous start, the Swedish defenseman transformed himself after scoring the Habs’ first goal of the game.

Indeed, after that fine goal, Engstrom grew in confidence and truly established himself as the second-best defender in the game behind Lane Hutson.

This performance opened the eyes of many Habs fans, who were less familiar with the Swede and more familiar with David Reinbacher and Logan Mailloux.

So Engstrom did exactly what he needed to do, which was to put his name in the conversation among the Habs’ young defensemen.

As Eric Engels explained in his excellent article, Adam Engstrom was able to find his rhythm in the game and make a name for himself in order to put himself on the same level as his competition in the Habs’ organization chart.

Personally, Engstrom was by far the second-best defenseman in the game, while Logan Mailloux and David Reinbacher impressed no one.

Engstrom’s goal gave him more confidence to keep the puck on his stick longer and stand out from his opponents.

The Habs prospect impressed everyone, with both team-mates and fans appreciating his performance.

Even head coach Pascal Vincent had kind words for Engstrom.

“You notice him, that’s what he does well. The little details in his game are really very good.” – Pascal Vincent

In short, the Swedish defenseman did exactly what he was supposed to do, which was no easy task, considering he was playing his North American debut on a smaller rink than in Sweden.

It will be interesting to follow Engstrom again today, as well as throughout the rest of training camp, as he could very well make it to the final cuts if he keeps this up.

Who knows, maybe he’ll even land a job in Montreal.

Overtime

– Here’s the start in Baku!

– A beautiful tribute to the legend, Nacho Piatti.

– A big win for CF Montreal.

– Here are the two goals of the match.

– A draw for the Alouettes. First tie since 1998.

– Piastri takes control of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content