Adam Engstrom: he does more than enough to bring his name into the conversation

The return of hockey had been eagerly awaited for months, and now it’s here, as the Habs rookies impressed in a 4-3 shootout loss.
However, in Hutson’s shadow, another defenseman who stood out, and who wasn’t expected as much as the top-3, was Adam Engstrom.
After a very ordinary, nervous start, the Swedish defenseman transformed himself after scoring the Habs’ first goal of the game.
So Engstrom did exactly what he needed to do, which was to put his name in the conversation among the Habs’ young defensemen.
As Eric Engels explained in his excellent article, Adam Engstrom was able to find his rhythm in the game and make a name for himself in order to put himself on the same level as his competition in the Habs’ organization chart.
Engstrom’s goal gave him more confidence to keep the puck on his stick longer and stand out from his opponents.
“You notice him, that’s what he does well. The little details in his game are really very good.” – Pascal Vincent
Who knows, maybe he’ll even land a job in Montreal.
