Lane Hutson: “I still haven’t won in a Habs uniform”.

There’s no doubt that the best player on the ice this afternoon was Lane Hutson. In fact, he drew praise from teammate Owen Beck, who said he was capable of passing the puck even when there was no play.

Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan of the Leafs weren’t bad either…

Despite Hutson’s fine performance, his number-one objective was not achieved: winning the game. He’s a very competitive young man, and reminded reporters that he still hasn’t won in a Montreal uniform.

Everyone: Lane Hutson was incredible against Maple Leafs prospects Lane Hutson: “I haven’t won in a Habs uniform yet” pic.twitter.com/oQ42LBb7yk – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 14, 2024

Last year, he played the Habs’ last two games against the Red Wings and lost them.

He may have picked up two points in those games, but his priority, like every other player, is to win games, even if the team was mathematically eliminated long ago.

Luckily, Lane, you’ll have the chance to win your first professional game tomorrow, against these same Leafs.

Despite the setback, it wasn’t all bad news. The defenseman was happy to have taken part in such a competitive game and, like Pascal Vincent, was impressed by the atmosphere at the Bell Centre.

Remember that there were some 20,000 spectators for a rookie game…

In short, Hutson, who “stole” Filip Mesar’s number 48, is aware that it takes games like this to get in shape for the start of the season. If there’s one guy today who’s (almost) certain to start the season in the NHL, it’s him. Logan Mailloux is another who will have the chance to carve out a position for Martin St-Louis’ club as early as training camp.

