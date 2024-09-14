Skip to content
Tuch – Xhekaj – Thorpe: a sturdy line to watch out for today

 Auteur: jdavis
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
After so many hours, days, weeks and months of waiting, there will finally be a Montreal Canadiens game today.

Starting at 1 p.m., the Habs’ young prospects will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs live from the Bell Centre.

It’s a game not to be missed, as many of the Habs’ top prospects will be in action.

Of course, the focus will be almost entirely on the defense of this rookie team, as Lane Hutson, David Reinbacher and Logan Mailloux will be in the lineup.

Adam Engstrom should also not be underestimated.

However, that’s not to say there won’t be something exciting to watch out for in the forwards.

Indeed, Owen Beck, Filip Mesar, Sean Farrell and Emil Heineman will be in action in this match.

I’m talking about the three names who should be on the third line: Florian Xhekaj, Alex Tuch and Tyler Thorpe.

Why am I keeping an eye on these three players (and I suggest you do the same, by the way)?

Well, because they’re three VERY strong forwards.

Xhekaj (6 feet 4 inches), Thorpe (6 feet 4 inches), and Tuch (6 feet 2 inches) are all players with a similar style of play, one that is very physical and disruptive to opponents.

All three look to cause trouble, tackle anything that moves, but also score goals that hurt.

These three represent exactly what a power forward is, the kind of player who is in very short supply with the Montreal Canadiens.

That’s why I’ll be keeping a very close eye on them, especially Xhekaj and Tuch, as they’re likely to be top players in the AHL with the Laval Rocket.

We know Florian Xhekaj’s ambitions, and we know he could very well surprise at training camp this year.

Just imagine if, in a few years’ time, we found these three guys on the Habs’ fourth line.

It would be a truly disruptive and dangerous line-up for the opposition.

In short, take a close look at them today against the Leafs’ hopefuls.

