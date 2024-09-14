Tuch – Xhekaj – Thorpe: a sturdy line to watch out for today

Tuch – Xhekaj – Thorpe: a sturdy line to watch out for todayAuteur: jdavis
Starting at 1 p.m., the Habs’ young prospects will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs live from the Bell Centre.
It’s a game not to be missed, as many of the Habs’ top prospects will be in action.
MATCH DAY!
However, that’s not to say there won’t be something exciting to watch out for in the forwards.
I’m talking about the three names who should be on the third line: Florian Xhekaj, Alex Tuch and Tyler Thorpe.
Well, because they’re three VERY strong forwards.
That’s why I’ll be keeping a very close eye on them, especially Xhekaj and Tuch, as they’re likely to be top players in the AHL with the Laval Rocket.
We know Florian Xhekaj’s ambitions, and we know he could very well surprise at training camp this year.
Just imagine if, in a few years’ time, we found these three guys on the Habs’ fourth line.
In short, take a close look at them today against the Leafs’ hopefuls.
