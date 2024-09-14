Tuch – Xhekaj – Thorpe: a sturdy line to watch out for today

After so many hours, days, weeks and months of waiting, there will finally be a Montreal Canadiens game today.

Starting at 1 p.m., the Habs’ young prospects will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs live from the Bell Centre.

It’s a game not to be missed, as many of the Habs’ top prospects will be in action.

MATCH DAY! Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Face-à-face des espoirs presented by @IGAQC, in collaboration with Voisin Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/lV6uQjyXj4 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 14, 2024

Of course, the focus will be almost entirely on the defense of this rookie team, as Lane Hutson, David Reinbacher and Logan Mailloux will be in the lineup.Adam Engstrom should also not be underestimated.

However, that’s not to say there won’t be something exciting to watch out for in the forwards.

Indeed, Owen Beck, Filip Mesar, Sean Farrell and Emil Heineman will be in action in this match.

I’m talking about the three names who should be on the third line: Florian Xhekaj, Alex Tuch and Tyler Thorpe.

With Florian Xhekaj and Luke Tuch, there will be a lot more weight on the @CanadiensMTL prospects against the @MapleLeafs this weekendhttps://t.co/REfaoHjNqK – NHL (@NHL_EN) September 13, 2024

Why am I keeping an eye on these three players (and I suggest you do the same, by the way)?

Well, because they’re three VERY strong forwards.

Xhekaj (6 feet 4 inches), Thorpe (6 feet 4 inches), and Tuch (6 feet 2 inches) are all players with a similar style of play, one that is very physical and disruptive to opponents.All three look to cause trouble, tackle anything that moves, but also score goals that hurt.These three represent exactly what a power forward is, the kind of player who is in very short supply with the Montreal Canadiens.

That’s why I’ll be keeping a very close eye on them, especially Xhekaj and Tuch, as they’re likely to be top players in the AHL with the Laval Rocket.

We know Florian Xhekaj’s ambitions, and we know he could very well surprise at training camp this year.

Just imagine if, in a few years’ time, we found these three guys on the Habs’ fourth line.

It would be a truly disruptive and dangerous line-up for the opposition.

In short, take a close look at them today against the Leafs’ hopefuls.

Overtime

– Koivu’s second point of the season in his third game.

Babe wake up, baby Koivu Aatos just scored his second point of his Liiga season https://t.co/Aejjr52cEw – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 14, 2024

– Important information for this afternoon’s rookie game.

The Habs Prospect Showdown games this weekend will be broadcast on RDS & streamed on https://t.co/FEGuH9fx45 pic.twitter.com/Bml80eSaiW – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 14, 2024

– Just what you need to make this day incredible.

Lane Hutson plays hockey today in a Habs jersey pic.twitter.com/MQjoQYf9q0 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 14, 2024

– Very cool.

– One to watch.